Rambut Beruban Tumbuh Subur di Usia Muda, Artinya Apa?
Emma Watson Kampanye Fashion Ramah Lingkungan

Emma Watson menggunakan Instagram untuk kampanye fashion
ramah lingkungan.

21 Februari 2017 | 12.43 WIB

Emma Watson. people.com
Emma Watson. people.com

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Emma Watson tidak membiarkan jadwal promosi film yang padat menghalangi kampanye yang sedang dikerjakannya. Emma Watson saat ini sedang mempromosikan film terbarunya "Beauty and the Beast" yang merupakan remake dari kartun klasik Disney, bersama aktor Dan Stevens, Sir Ian McKellen, dan Emma Thompson.

Minggu 19 Februari 2017, Emma Watson membuat akun Instagram baru yang diberi nama The Press Tour. Akun Instagram ini ditujukan untuk para penggemar yang ingin mengikuti press tour saat ia mendarat di Paris, tempat pertamanya mempromosikan film Beauty and The Beast








Unggahan pertamanya adalah foto Emma Watson memakai coat dari rumah mode Stella McCartney, yang tidak menggunakan kulit, bulu atau bulu, tapi memakai bahan regenerasi dan daur ulang. Dia juga memakai jumper merek asal Swedia, Filippa K, yang juga mempromosikan pakaian daur ulang, serta celana non-kulit.

Masih bertema fashion ramah lingkungan, unggahan berikutnya adalah ketika pemeran Hermione Granger dalam film Harry Potter ini menghadiri pemutaran publik pertama film Beauty and The BeastEmma Watson memakai pakaian rancangan Oscar de La Renta yang dibuat di New York.

Emma Watson memakai atasan berupa bustier satin yang mengkilap dan halus berhiaskan bordir bunga, serta dilengkapi dengan ikat pinggang sutra dari bahan faille organik. Sedangkan bawahannya, Emma Watson memakai celana dari bahan wol organik dan sepatu pump dari bahan sutra organik buatan tangan rumah mode Burberry.








Sementara saat menghadiri pemutaran publik pertama film Beauty and Beast di Paris, Emma Watson memakai gaun khusus rancangan rumah mode Louis Vuitton yang dirancang oleh Nicolas Ghesquiere. Gaunnya menggunakan kain Newlife poliester daur ulang, yang dibuat dari botol plastik bekas, dan hiasan di bagian lengannya dibuat di tempat pemintalan yang bebas karbon.








Emma Watson sudah lama menjadi aktivis untuk fashion berkelanjutan. Saat dia mempromosikan film Regression di tahun 2015, dia memakai gaun dari perancang busana yang berbeda yang mengggunakan metode ramah lingkungan pada setiap acara yang berbeda.


INDEPENDENT | NIA PRATIWI


Yunia Pratiwi

Yunia Pratiwi

