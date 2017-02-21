Emma Watson Kampanye Fashion Ramah Lingkungan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Emma Watson tidak membiarkan jadwal promosi film yang padat menghalangi kampanye yang sedang dikerjakannya. Emma Watson saat ini sedang mempromosikan film terbarunya "Beauty and the Beast" yang merupakan remake dari kartun klasik Disney, bersama aktor Dan Stevens, Sir Ian McKellen, dan Emma Thompson.
Minggu 19 Februari 2017, Emma Watson membuat akun Instagram baru yang diberi nama The Press Tour. Akun Instagram ini ditujukan untuk para penggemar yang ingin mengikuti press tour saat ia mendarat di Paris, tempat pertamanya mempromosikan film Beauty and The Beast
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn’t use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Unggahan pertamanya adalah foto Emma Watson memakai coat dari rumah mode Stella McCartney, yang tidak menggunakan kulit, bulu atau bulu, tapi memakai bahan regenerasi dan daur ulang. Dia juga memakai jumper merek asal Swedia, Filippa K, yang juga mempromosikan pakaian daur ulang, serta celana non-kulit.
Masih bertema fashion ramah lingkungan, unggahan berikutnya adalah ketika pemeran Hermione Granger dalam film Harry Potter ini menghadiri pemutaran publik pertama film Beauty and The Beast. Emma Watson memakai pakaian rancangan Oscar de La Renta yang dibuat di New York.
Emma Watson memakai atasan berupa bustier satin yang mengkilap dan halus berhiaskan bordir bunga, serta dilengkapi dengan ikat pinggang sutra dari bahan faille organik. Sedangkan bawahannya, Emma Watson memakai celana dari bahan wol organik dan sepatu pump dari bahan sutra organik buatan tangan rumah mode Burberry.
Tonight was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say “bonjour” in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle’s place of birth Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta’s NYC atelier @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
Sementara saat menghadiri pemutaran publik pertama film Beauty and Beast di Paris, Emma Watson memakai gaun khusus rancangan rumah mode Louis Vuitton yang dirancang oleh Nicolas Ghesquiere. Gaunnya menggunakan kain Newlife poliester daur ulang, yang dibuat dari botol plastik bekas, dan hiasan di bagian lengannya dibuat di tempat pemintalan yang bebas karbon.
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves
