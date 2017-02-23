TEMPO.CO, London - Brit Awards 2017 digelar di O2 Arena, London, Inggris pada Rabu (22/2) waktu setempat. Brit Awards merupakan ajang penghargaan untuk para musisi asal Inggris yang berprestasi sepanjang tahun lalu.

Dalam Brit Awards 2017, mendiang David Bowie keluar sebagai pemenang utama. Penyanyi legendaris ini berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan Mastercard British Album untuk album Blackstar dan British Male Solo Artist.

Selain David Bowie, One Direction juga berhasil mempertahankan eksistensinya di dunia musik. One Direction berhasil memenangkan kategori Best British Video untuk lagu 'History'.

One Direction sanggup mengalahkan deretan musisi ternama lain. Salah satunya adalah mantan personel grupnya, Zayn Malik.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Brit Awards 2017:

British male solo artist

Craig David

David Bowie – WINNER

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British female solo artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé – WINNER

Lianne La Havas

Nao

British group

The 1975 – WINNER

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British breakthrough act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER

Skepta

Stormzy

Brits global success award

Adele – WINNER

Best single

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

Mastercard British Album

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It

David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER

Kano – Made in the Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

International male solo artist

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake – WINNER

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

International female solo artist

Beyoncé – WINNER

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International group

A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Best British video

Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History – WINNER

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk





TABLOID BINTANG.COM