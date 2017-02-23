Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Logo
Logo Tempo
Hiburan
Perjalanan
Hiburan
Seleb
Cara Bertahan Tradisi Topeng Cirebon Festival Semarapura Bali Diperkirakan Dikunjungi 20 Ribu Wisatawan Turis Temukan Penyusup di Kamar Hotel setelah Cium Bau Aneh Landmark Ikonik dan Tempat Wisata di Fukuoka
Seleb

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Brit Awards 2017

Brit Awards merupakan ajang penghargaan untuk para musisi asal
Inggris yang berprestasi sepanjang tahun lalu.

23 Februari 2017 | 14.54 WIB

Katy Perry, saat menyanyikan salah satu lagunya ketika tampil dalam acara Brit Awards 2017 di London, 22 Februari 2017. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
material-symbols:fullscreenPerbesar
Katy Perry, saat menyanyikan salah satu lagunya ketika tampil dalam acara Brit Awards 2017 di London, 22 Februari 2017. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik disini

Logo

TEMPO.CO, London - Brit Awards 2017 digelar di O2 Arena, London, Inggris pada Rabu (22/2) waktu setempat. Brit Awards merupakan ajang penghargaan untuk para musisi asal Inggris yang berprestasi sepanjang tahun lalu.


Dalam Brit Awards 2017, mendiang David Bowie keluar sebagai pemenang utama. Penyanyi legendaris ini berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan Mastercard British Album untuk album Blackstar dan British Male Solo Artist.


Selain David Bowie, One Direction juga berhasil mempertahankan eksistensinya di dunia musik. One Direction berhasil memenangkan kategori Best British Video untuk lagu 'History'.


One Direction sanggup mengalahkan deretan musisi ternama lain. Salah satunya adalah mantan personel grupnya, Zayn Malik.


Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Brit Awards 2017:


British male solo artist


Craig David 
David Bowie – WINNER
Kano 
Michael Kiwanuka 
Skepta


British female solo artist


Anohni 
Ellie Goulding 
Emeli Sandé – WINNER 
Lianne La Havas 
Nao


British group 


The 1975 – WINNER 
Bastille 
Biffy Clyro 
Little Mix 
Radiohead


British breakthrough act


Anne-Marie 
Blossoms 
Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER 
Skepta 
Stormzy


Brits global success award


Adele – WINNER 


Best single


Alan Walker – Faded 
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own 
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For 
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye 
Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend 
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go 
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car 
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER 
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like 
Zayn – Pillowtalk


Mastercard British Album


The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It 
David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER 
Kano – Made in the Manor 
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate 
Skepta – Konnichiwa


International male solo artist 


Bon Iver 
Bruno Mars 
Drake – WINNER 
Leonard Cohen 
The Weeknd


International female solo artist 


Beyoncé – WINNER 
Christine and the Queens 
Rihanna 
Sia 
Solange


International group


A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER 
Drake & Future 
Kings of Leon 
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds 
Twenty One Pilots


Best British video


Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover) 
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For 
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye 
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend 
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go 
Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car 
Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair 
One Direction – History – WINNER 
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like 
Zayn – Pillowtalk


TABLOID BINTANG.COM

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik disini

Logo

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Aliya Fathiyah

Aliya Fathiyah

Edisi 27 April 2025

Koper Koperasi Merah Putih

Koper Koperasi Merah Putih

Koper Koperasi Desa Merah PutihMotif Politik Koperasi Merah PutihCentang-perenang Koperasi Merah Putih Prabowo SubiantoMengapa KUD Gagal Berkembang di Masa Orde BaruCawe-cawe Politikus di Koperasi Merah Putih. Siapa Saja?
slot-iklan300x250

PODCAST REKOMENDASI TEMPO

  • Podcast Terkait
  • Podcast Terbaru
Perjalanan
Cara Bertahan Tradisi Topeng Cirebon

Cara Bertahan Tradisi Topeng Cirebon

Festival Semarapura Bali Diperkirakan Dikunjungi 20 Ribu Wisatawan

Turis Temukan Penyusup di Kamar Hotel setelah Cium Bau Aneh

Landmark Ikonik dan Tempat Wisata di Fukuoka

Hiburan
Menjadi Kucing Seutuhnya

Menjadi Kucing Seutuhnya

Keuntungan dari Kenaikan PPN 12 Persen Dinilai Tak Sepadan dengan Dampak Buruknya

Bijak Tangkal Hoaks Kesehatan dengan Cek Fakta

Invermectin Bisa Sembuhkan Covid-19? Ini Tips untuk Cek Faktanya

Seleb
Pameran Perhiasan Kontemporer di Museum Toeti Heraty

Pameran Perhiasan Kontemporer di Museum Toeti Heraty

Menulis Jadi Ruang Aman Reza Rahadian untuk Bercerita

Meghan Markle Ungkap Harapan Terdalam untuk Putri Diana: Andai Aku Bisa Bertemu

Gigi Hadid Rayakan Ulang Tahun Bersama Bradley Cooper

Lihat Indeks Artikel
close

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik disini

Logo
Logo Tempo
Unduh aplikasi Tempo
download tempo from appstoredownload tempo from playstore
Ikuti Media Sosial Kami
Tentang KamiPedoman Penggunaan Konten Terhadap AIKetentuan LayananBeriklanPedoman Media SiberKode Etik dan Pedoman Jurnalistik
© 2024 Tempo - Hak Cipta Dilindungi Hukum
Beranda Harian Mingguan Tempo Plus