TEMPO.CO, London - Brit Awards 2017 digelar di O2 Arena, London, Inggris pada Rabu (22/2) waktu setempat. Brit Awards merupakan ajang penghargaan untuk para musisi asal Inggris yang berprestasi sepanjang tahun lalu.
Dalam Brit Awards 2017, mendiang David Bowie keluar sebagai pemenang utama. Penyanyi legendaris ini berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan Mastercard British Album untuk album Blackstar dan British Male Solo Artist.
Selain David Bowie, One Direction juga berhasil mempertahankan eksistensinya di dunia musik. One Direction berhasil memenangkan kategori Best British Video untuk lagu 'History'.
One Direction sanggup mengalahkan deretan musisi ternama lain. Salah satunya adalah mantan personel grupnya, Zayn Malik.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Brit Awards 2017:
British male solo artist
Craig David
David Bowie – WINNER
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British female solo artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé – WINNER
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British group
The 1975 – WINNER
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British breakthrough act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man – WINNER
Skepta
Stormzy
Brits global success award
Adele – WINNER
Best single
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – WINNER
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
Mastercard British Album
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep for You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It
David Bowie – Blackstar – WINNER
Kano – Made in the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
International male solo artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake – WINNER
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International female solo artist
Beyoncé – WINNER
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International group
A Tribe Called Quest – WINNER
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Best British video
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn for the Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
Jonas Blue ft Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix ft Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History – WINNER
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
