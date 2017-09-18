Daftar Pemenang Emmy Awards 2017

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Malam penghargaan Emmy ke-69 menjadi hal besar bagi layanan seperti Netflix, Amazon, dan Hulu, yang produknya menyabet lebih dari 120 nominasi.



Stranger Things dari Netflix menjadi salah satu tayangan yang paling banyak masuk nominasi, yakni 18 nominasi Emmy berbeda dan berada di urutan kedua setelah Saturday Night Live dan Westworld dari HBO yang masing-masing masuk 22 nominasi menurut The Verge.



Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang penghargaan Emmy 2017:



Outstanding Drama Series - Pemenang: The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld





Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:

Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy - The Crown

Keri Russell - The Americans

Even Rachel Wood - Westworld

Robin Wright - House of Cards



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Nominasi lain:

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins - Westworld



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:

Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz - This Is Us

Thandie Newton - Westworld





Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: John Lithgow - The Crown

Nominasi lain:

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Michael Kelly - House of Cards

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld





Outstanding Comedy Series - Pemenang: Veep

Nominasi lain:

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Julie Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Nominasi lain:

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney - Mom

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nominasi lain:

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Zach Galifianakis - Baskets

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Aziz Ansari - Master of None



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Nominasi lain:

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Judith Light - Transparent

Anna Chlumsky - Veep



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Nominasi lain:

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale - Veep

Matt Walsh - Veep



Outstanding Reality Show Competition - Pemenang: The Voice

Nominasi lain:

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race



Outstanding Limited Series - Pemenang: Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:

Fargo

FEUD

Genius

The Night Of



Outstanding TV Movie - Pemenang: Black Mirror ('San Junipero')

Nominasi lain:

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

Sherlock ('The Lying Detective')

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:

Carrie Coon - Fargo

Felicity Huffman - American Crime

Jessica Lange - FEUD

Susan Sarandon - FEUD

Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Nominasi lain:

Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor - Fargo

Geoffrey Rush - Genius

John Turturro - The Night Of



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:

Regina King - American Crime

Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Judy Davis - FEUD

Jackie Hoffman - FEUD

Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:

David Thewlis - Fargo

Alfred Molina - FEUD

Stanley Tucci - FEUD

Bill Camp - The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of



Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Pemenang: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Nominasi lain:

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher



ANTARA