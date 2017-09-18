Daftar Pemenang Emmy Awards 2017

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Malam penghargaan Emmy ke-69 menjadi hal besar bagi layanan seperti Netflix, Amazon, dan Hulu, yang produknya menyabet lebih dari 120 nominasi.
Stranger Things dari Netflix menjadi salah satu tayangan yang paling banyak masuk nominasi, yakni 18 nominasi Emmy berbeda dan berada di urutan kedua setelah Saturday Night Live dan Westworld dari HBO yang masing-masing masuk 22 nominasi menurut The Verge.
Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang penghargaan Emmy 2017:
Outstanding Drama Series - Pemenang: The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Keri Russell - The Americans
Even Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Nominasi lain:
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: John Lithgow - The Crown
Nominasi lain:
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series - Pemenang: Veep
Nominasi lain:
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Julie Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Nominasi lain:
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Donald Glover - Atlanta
Nominasi lain:
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Nominasi lain:
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Nominasi lain:
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Outstanding Reality Show Competition - Pemenang: The Voice
Nominasi lain:
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Limited Series - Pemenang: Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
Fargo
FEUD
Genius
The Night Of
Outstanding TV Movie - Pemenang: Black Mirror ('San Junipero')
Nominasi lain:
Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
Sherlock ('The Lying Detective')
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Jessica Lange - FEUD
Susan Sarandon - FEUD
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Nominasi lain:
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
John Turturro - The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
Regina King - American Crime
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis - FEUD
Jackie Hoffman - FEUD
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - FEUD
Stanley Tucci - FEUD
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Pemenang: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Nominasi lain:
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
ANTARA
