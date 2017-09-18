Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Daftar Pemenang Emmy Awards 2017

Malam penghargaan Emmy ke-69 menjadi hal besar bagi layanan seperti Netflix, Amazon, dan Hulu, yang produknya menyabet lebih dari 120 nominasi.

18 September 2017 | 13.16 WIB

Reese Witherspoon berpose sambil memegang piala Emmy setelah memenangkan kategori Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies dalam acara Primetime Emmy Awards ke-69 di Los Angeles, California, 17 September 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reese Witherspoon berpose sambil memegang piala Emmy setelah memenangkan kategori Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies dalam acara Primetime Emmy Awards ke-69 di Los Angeles, California, 17 September 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Malam penghargaan Emmy ke-69 menjadi hal besar bagi layanan seperti Netflix, Amazon, dan Hulu, yang produknya menyabet lebih dari 120 nominasi.

Stranger Things dari Netflix menjadi salah satu tayangan yang paling banyak masuk nominasi, yakni 18 nominasi Emmy berbeda dan berada di urutan kedua setelah Saturday Night Live dan Westworld dari HBO yang masing-masing masuk 22 nominasi menurut The Verge.

Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang penghargaan Emmy 2017:

Outstanding Drama Series - Pemenang: The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
    Better Call Saul
    The Crown
    House of Cards
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us
    Westworld


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang:  Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
    Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
    Claire Foy - The Crown
    Keri Russell - The Americans
    Even Rachel Wood - Westworld
    Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Nominasi lain:
    Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
    Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
    Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
    Matthew Rhys - The Americans
    Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
    Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
    Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
    Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
    Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
    Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
    Thandie Newton - Westworld


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: John Lithgow - The Crown
Nominasi lain:
    Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
    Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
    Michael Kelly - House of Cards
    David Harbour - Stranger Things
    Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
    Jeffrey Wright - Westworld


Outstanding Comedy Series - Pemenang: Veep
Nominasi lain:
    Atlanta
    Black-ish
    Master of None
    Modern Family
    Silicon Valley
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Julie Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Nominasi lain:
    Pamela Adlon - Better Things
    Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
    Allison Janney - Mom
    Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
    Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Donald Glover - Atlanta
Nominasi lain:
    Anthony Anderson - black-ish
    Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
    William H. Macy - Shameless
    Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
    Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang:  Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Nominasi lain:
    Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
    Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
    Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
    Judith Light - Transparent
    Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Nominasi lain:
    Louie Anderson - Baskets
    Ty Burrell - Modern Family
    Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
    Tony Hale - Veep
    Matt Walsh - Veep

Outstanding Reality Show Competition - Pemenang: The Voice
Nominasi lain:
    American Ninja Warrior
    Project Runway
    The Amazing Race
    Top Chef
    RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Limited Series - Pemenang: Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
    Fargo
    FEUD
    Genius
    The Night Of

Outstanding TV Movie - Pemenang: Black Mirror ('San Junipero')
Nominasi lain:
    Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
    Sherlock ('The Lying Detective')
    The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
    The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
    Carrie Coon - Fargo
    Felicity Huffman - American Crime
    Jessica Lange - FEUD
    Susan Sarandon - FEUD
    Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Nominasi lain:
    Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
    Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
    Ewan McGregor - Fargo
    Geoffrey Rush - Genius
    John Turturro - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
    Regina King - American Crime
    Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
    Judy Davis - FEUD
    Jackie Hoffman - FEUD
    Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
    David Thewlis - Fargo
    Alfred Molina - FEUD
    Stanley Tucci - FEUD
    Bill Camp - The Night Of
    Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Pemenang: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Nominasi lain:
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    The Late Late Show With James Corden
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
    Real Time With Bill Maher

ANTARA

