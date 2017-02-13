Ini Dia Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2017

TEMPO.CO, Los Angeles – Ajang bergengsi tahunan di dunia musik, Grammy Awards, baru saja usai digelar di Staples Center, Los Angeles, Minggu, 12 Februari 2017.



Adele kembali menjadi pusat perhatian dengan memboyong piala terbanyak. Beyonce harus mengakui kedahsyatan album 25 milik Adele. Ini para pemenangnya.



Song Of The Year:

Hello — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)



Best New Artist:

Chance The Rapper



Album Of The Year:

25 — Adele



Record Of The Year:

Hello — Adele



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Stressed Out — Twenty One Pilots



Best Pop Vocal Album:

25 — Adele



Best Pop Solo Performance:

Hello — Adele



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin — Willie Nelson



Best Dance Recording:

Don’t Let Me Down — The Chainsmokers featuring Daya



Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Skin — Flume



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy



Best Rock Song:

Blackstar — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)



Best Rock Performance:

Blackstar — David Bowie



Best Metal Performance:

Dystopia — Megadeth



Best Rock Album:

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant



Best Alternative Music Album:

Blackstar — David Bowie



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Lemonade — Beyoncé



Best R&B Performance:

Cranes in the Sky — Solange



Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Angel — Lalah Hathaway



Best R&B Song:

Lake By the Ocean — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)



Best R&B Album:

Lalah Hathaway Live — Lalah Hathaway



Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book — Chance The Rapper



Best Rap Performance:

No Problem — Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz



Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Hotline Bling — Drake



Best Rap Song:

Hotline Bling — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)



Best Country Solo Performance:

My Church — Maren Morris



Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Jolene — Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton



Best Country Song:

Humble and Kind — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)



Best Country Album:

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth — Sturgill Simpson



Best New Age Album:

White Sun II — White Sun



Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry — John Scofield, soloist



Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Take Me To The Alley — Gregory Porter



Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Country for Old Men — John Scofield



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom — Ted Nash Big Band



Best Latin Jazz Album:

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac — Chucho Valdés



Best Gospel Performance/Song:

God Provides — Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

Thy Will — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters Track from: Love Remains



Best Gospel Album:

Losing My Religion — Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Love Remains — Hillary Scott & The Scott Family



Best Roots Gospel Album:

Hymns — Joey+Rory



Best Latin Pop Album:

Un Besito Mas — Jesse & Joy



Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

iLevitable — ile



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo) — Vicente Fernández



Best Tropical Latin Album:

Donde Están? — Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo



Best American Roots Performance:

House of Mercy — Sarah Jarosz



Best American Roots Song:

Kid Sister — Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)



Best Americana Album:

This Is Where I Live — William Bell



Best Bluegrass Album:

Coming Home — O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor



Best Traditional Blues Album:

Porcupine Meat — Bobby Rush



Best Contemporary Blues Album:

The Last Days of Oakland — Fantastic Negrito



Best Folk Album:

Undercurrent — Sarah Jarosz



Best Regional Roots Music Album:

E Walea — Kalani Pe’a



Best Reggae Album:

Ziggy Marley — Ziggy Marley



Best World Music Album:

Sing Me Home — Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble



Best Children’s Album:

Infinity Plus One — Secret Agent 23 Skidoo



Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox — Carol Burnett



Best Comedy Album:

Talking for Clapping — Patton Oswalt



Best Musical Theater Album:

The Color Purple — Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)



Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Miles Ahead — Miles Davis & Various Artists)



Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — John Williams, composer



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Can’t Stop The Feeling! — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls



Best Instrumental Composition:

Spoken At Midnight — Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

You and I — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

Flintstones — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)



Best Recording Package:

Blackstar — Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)



Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package:

Edith Piaf 1915-2015 — Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)



Best Album Notes:

Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along — Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)



Best Historical Album:

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector’s Edition) — Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

Blackstar — David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen, Tony Visconti & Joe LaPorta (David Bowie)



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Greg Kurstin



Best Remixed Recording:

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix) — André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)



Best Surround Sound Album:

Dutilleux: Sur La Mêe Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)



Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — Mark Donahue & Fred Vogler, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)



Producer of the Year, Classical:

David Frost



Best Orchestral Field:

Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9 — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)



Best Opera Recording:

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles — James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)



Best Choral Performance:

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1 — Krzystof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

Steve Reich — Third Coast Percussion



Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Shakespeare Songs — Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)



Best Classical Compendium:

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway — Michael Daugherty, composer (Zuill Bailey, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)



Best Music Video:

Formation — Beyoncé



Best Music Film:

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years — The Beatles



ALIA