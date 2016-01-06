Siap-siap Sambut Golden Globe Awards 10 Januari

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan Golden Globe Awards 2016 siap digelar Minggu, 10 Januari 2016 di Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Amerika Serikat pukul 20.00 waktu setempat.
Perhelatan Golden Globe ke-73 yang dipersembahkan oleh Hollywood Foreign Press Association ini menghadirkan 77 film dan serial yang masuk ke daftar nominasi untuk 25 kategori.
Meski tak akan lagi dipandu oleh Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler, Golden Globes tahun ini akan dibawakan oleh Ricky Gervais. Sebelumnya, Ricky sudah tampil sebagai pembawa acara Golden Globes selama tiga tahun berturut-turut pada 2010 sampai 2012.
Meski daftar nominasi sudah diumumkan sejak awal Desember 2015, untuk menyegarkan kembali ingatan Anda, berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2016:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian
Spy
Trainwreck
Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronin, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Jennifer Lawrence: Joy
Melissa McCarthy: Spy
Amy Schumer: Trainwreck
Maggie Smith: The Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin: Grandma
Best Performance by An Actor in A Motion Picture, Drama
Bryan Cranston: Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio: The Revenant
Michael Fassbender: Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne: The Danish Girl
Will Smith: Concussion
Best Performance By An Actor in A Supporting Role in A Motion Picture
Paul Dano: Love
Idris Elba: Beast of No Nation
Mark Rylance: Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon: 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone: Creed
Best Performance by Actress in A Supporting Role in A Motion Picture
Jane Fonda: Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh: Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren: Trumbo
Alicia Vikander: Ex Machina
Kate Winslet: Steve Jobs
Best Director, Motion Picture
Todd Haynes: Carol
Alejandro González Iñárritu: The Revenant
Tom McCarthy: Spotlight
George Miller: Mad Max: Fury Road
Ridley Scott: The Martian
Best Performance by An Actor in A Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Christian Bale: The Big Short
Steve Carell: The Big Short
Matt Damon: The Martian
Al Pacino: Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo: Infinitely Polar Bear
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emma Donoghue: Room
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer: Spotlight
Charles Randolph & Adam McKay: The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin: Steve Jobs
Quentin Tarantino: The Hateful Eight
Original Score, Motion Picture
Carter Burwell: Carol
Alexander Desplat: The Danish Girl
Ennio Morricone: The Hateful Eight
Daniel Pemberton: Steve Jobs
Ryuchi Sakamoto: The Revanant
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Love Me Like You Do - Fifty Shades of Grey
One Kind of Love - Love & Mercy
See You Again - Furious 7
Simple Song #3 - Youth
Writing’s on the Wall - Spectre
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul
Best Television Series, Drama
Empire - Fox
Game of Thrones - HBO
Mr. Robot - USA
Narcos - Netflix
Outlander - Starz
Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Casual, Hulu
Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video
Orange Is the New Black, Netflix
Silicon Valley, HBO
Transparent, Amazon Video
Veep, HBO
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime - ABC
American Horror Story -Hotel, FX
Fargo - FX
Flesh and Bone - Starz
Wolf Hall - PBS
Best Performance By An Actor in A Television Series, Drama
Jon Hamm: Mad Men
Rami Malek: Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura: Narcos
Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber: Ray Donovan
Best Performance By An Actor in A Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Aziz Ansari: Master of None
Gael García Bernal: Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe: The Grinder
Patrick Stewart: Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor: Transparent
Best Performance by An Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Idris Elba: Luther
Oscar Isaac: Show Me a Hero
David Oyelowo: Nightingale
Mark Rylance: Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Best Performance by An Actor in A Supporting Role in A Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Cumming: The Good Wife
Damian Lewis: Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelson: Bloodline
Tobias Menzies: Outlander
Christian Slater: Mr. Robot
Best Performance by An Actress in A TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe: Outlander
Viola Davis: How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green: Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson: Empire
Robin Wright: House of Cards
Best Performance by An Actress in A Supporting Actress in A Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Uzo Aduba: Orange Is the New Black
Joanna Froggatt: Downton Abbey
Regina King: American Crime
Judith Light: Transparent
Maura Tierney: The Affair
Best Performance by An Actress in A Leading Role in A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kirsten Dunst: Fargo
Lady Gaga: American Horror Story: Hotel
Sarah Hay: Flesh and Bone
Felicity Huffman: American Crime
Queen Latifah: Bessie
Best Performance By An Actress in A Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Rachel Bloom: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jamie Lee Curtis: Scream Queens
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Veep
Gina Rodriguez: Jane the Virgin
Lily Tomlin: Grace and Frankie
tabloidbintang.com
