Siap-siap Sambut Golden Globe Awards 10 Januari

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan Golden Globe Awards 2016 siap digelar Minggu, 10 Januari 2016 di Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, Amerika Serikat pukul 20.00 waktu setempat.



Perhelatan Golden Globe ke-73 yang dipersembahkan oleh Hollywood Foreign Press Association ini menghadirkan 77 film dan serial yang masuk ke daftar nominasi untuk 25 kategori.



Meski tak akan lagi dipandu oleh Tina Fey dan Amy Poehler, Golden Globes tahun ini akan dibawakan oleh Ricky Gervais. Sebelumnya, Ricky sudah tampil sebagai pembawa acara Golden Globes selama tiga tahun berturut-turut pada 2010 sampai 2012.



Meski daftar nominasi sudah diumumkan sejak awal Desember 2015, untuk menyegarkan kembali ingatan Anda, berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2016:



Best Motion Picture, Drama

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight



Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian

Spy

Trainwreck



Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronin, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl



Best Performance By An Actress in A Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Jennifer Lawrence: Joy

Melissa McCarthy: Spy

Amy Schumer: Trainwreck

Maggie Smith: The Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin: Grandma



Best Performance by An Actor in A Motion Picture, Drama

Bryan Cranston: Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio: The Revenant

Michael Fassbender: Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne: The Danish Girl

Will Smith: Concussion



Best Performance By An Actor in A Supporting Role in A Motion Picture

Paul Dano: Love

Idris Elba: Beast of No Nation

Mark Rylance: Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon: 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone: Creed



Best Performance by Actress in A Supporting Role in A Motion Picture

Jane Fonda: Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh: Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren: Trumbo

Alicia Vikander: Ex Machina

Kate Winslet: Steve Jobs



Best Director, Motion Picture

Todd Haynes: Carol

Alejandro González Iñárritu: The Revenant

Tom McCarthy: Spotlight

George Miller: Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott: The Martian



Best Performance by An Actor in A Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Christian Bale: The Big Short

Steve Carell: The Big Short

Matt Damon: The Martian

Al Pacino: Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo: Infinitely Polar Bear



Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emma Donoghue: Room

Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer: Spotlight

Charles Randolph & Adam McKay: The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin: Steve Jobs

Quentin Tarantino: The Hateful Eight



Original Score, Motion Picture

Carter Burwell: Carol

Alexander Desplat: The Danish Girl

Ennio Morricone: The Hateful Eight

Daniel Pemberton: Steve Jobs

Ryuchi Sakamoto: The Revanant



Best Motion Picture, Animated

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie



Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Love Me Like You Do - Fifty Shades of Grey

One Kind of Love - Love & Mercy

See You Again - Furious 7

Simple Song #3 - Youth

Writing’s on the Wall - Spectre



Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

Son of Saul



Best Television Series, Drama

Empire - Fox

Game of Thrones - HBO

Mr. Robot - USA

Narcos - Netflix

Outlander - Starz



Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Casual, Hulu

Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon Video

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

Silicon Valley, HBO

Transparent, Amazon Video

Veep, HBO



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime - ABC

American Horror Story -Hotel, FX

Fargo - FX

Flesh and Bone - Starz

Wolf Hall - PBS



Best Performance By An Actor in A Television Series, Drama

Jon Hamm: Mad Men

Rami Malek: Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura: Narcos

Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber: Ray Donovan



Best Performance By An Actor in A Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Aziz Ansari: Master of None

Gael García Bernal: Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe: The Grinder

Patrick Stewart: Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor: Transparent



Best Performance by An Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Idris Elba: Luther

Oscar Isaac: Show Me a Hero

David Oyelowo: Nightingale

Mark Rylance: Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo



Best Performance by An Actor in A Supporting Role in A Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Cumming: The Good Wife

Damian Lewis: Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelson: Bloodline

Tobias Menzies: Outlander

Christian Slater: Mr. Robot



Best Performance by An Actress in A TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe: Outlander

Viola Davis: How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green: Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson: Empire

Robin Wright: House of Cards



Best Performance by An Actress in A Supporting Actress in A Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Uzo Aduba: Orange Is the New Black

Joanna Froggatt: Downton Abbey

Regina King: American Crime

Judith Light: Transparent

Maura Tierney: The Affair



Best Performance by An Actress in A Leading Role in A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kirsten Dunst: Fargo

Lady Gaga: American Horror Story: Hotel

Sarah Hay: Flesh and Bone

Felicity Huffman: American Crime

Queen Latifah: Bessie



Best Performance By An Actress in A Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jamie Lee Curtis: Scream Queens

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Veep

Gina Rodriguez: Jane the Virgin

Lily Tomlin: Grace and Frankie



