TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Agnes Monica memiliki tubuh sangat bugar. Terlihat dari otot yang menyembul di kedua lengannya. Belum lagi, kakinya terlihat besar dan kokoh. Meski sudah berusia 29 tahun, tapi stamina Agnes patut diancungi jempol jika berada di atas panggung.



Sejak remaja Agnes memang tak berhenti berlatih fisik. Meski banyak yang mengejek dan sinis dengan bentuk tubuhnya jadi terlihat seperti binaragawati dan tak elok dipandang sebagai seorang wanita. Tapi mantan artis cilik itu tak perduli. Dia mengunggah sedang mengenakan baju senam bertangan panjang, tapi paha dan kakinya yang keras berotot terlihat jelas.



"agnezmo#JULY #QUADS #GAINZ THIS POST IS DEDICATED ONLY TO THOSE WHO UNDERSTAND AND APPRECIATE THE ART OF FITNESS. I know this will create a "conversation" about what I SHOULD LOOK LIKE AND WHAT I SHOULD NOT LOOK LIKE. Guess what? :) This is my choice. One of my passions other than music is healthy lifestyle which includes going to the gym and kill my workout!."



Agnes juga menulis, kedua orang tuanya yang atlit membentuknya untuk berlatih fisik seperti mereka. Agnes juga memberikan pesan 'sinis' untuk para haters untuk tidak mengomentari foto tersebut.



" My parents are former National athletes -- sport (fitness included) has been a HUGE PART of my life. I really don't care if this looks too masculine for SOME of you, but hey guess what, don't do it if you don't like it. but i do. I happen to like muscle. I happen to like some quads and shoulder poppin. Some of you might even call me "fat" for having thicker legs due to more muscle -- seriously do your research before u talk (other than the fact that it's simply rude to call someone else fat. ;)) btw i dont look like that when i dont flex. CHOOSE WHAT YOU WANT AND HOW YOU WANT TO BE, but please don't impose your idea of perfection to other people with an attitude. It does not make you better, it just shows your class (not the good one). I dedicate this post for all my friends and fans who UNDERSTAND and appreciate the art of HEALTHY LIFESTYLE N FITNESS. I love you. For those who don't, try to not make any comment on this post. Thank you."



Ada sebanyak 1.497 yang berkomentar negatif mengenai foto tersebut dan yang menyukai sebanyak 43 ribu. Roy_heliopolis, "Bangga dengan @Agnezmo,,berani menentukan apa yg menjadi pilihannya,, sangat mementingkan kebugaran tubuhnya,, mungkin bagi kalangan orang awam yg belum begitu memahami arti penting dari olahraga olah tubuh mereka akan berpikir hal seperti itu akan terlihat buruk dan hanya membuat badan terlihat menyeramkan dan menjadi not good,,, padahal mereka gk tau seseorang melakukan itu bukan tanpa alasan karna ada manfaat yg besar yg dihasilkan!!,,,banyak yang mempermasalahkan agnez berani melakukan hal seperti itu karna dia seorang wanita tidak selazimnya!!"



ALIA