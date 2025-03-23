23 Maret Hari Meteorologi Sedunia, WMO Angkat Tema Peringatan Dini Cuaca

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Hari Meteorologi Sedunia atau World Meteorological Day diperingati setiap tanggal 23 Maret setiap tahunnya. Peringatan ini dilakukan dengan tema yang berbeda-beda setiap tahun sejak 1961.

Tema-tema yang dipilih mencerminkan isu-isu cuaca, iklim atau hidrologi. Pada tahun 2025 ini, Hari Meteorologi Sedunia mengusung tema 'Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’.

Dilansir dari laman Organisasi Meteorologi Dunia atau World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), penetapan hari peringatan ini merujuk pada tanggal didirikannya WMO pada 1950 oleh Perserikatan Bangsa-Bangsa (PBB) atau United Nations.

Cikal bakal WMO berasal dari Organisasi Meteorologi Internasional atau International Meteorological Organization (IMO) yang dibentuk dalam Kongres Meteorologi Internasional Wina pada 1873. IMO menugaskan Komite Meteorologi Permanen untuk menyusun peraturan dan ketetapan organisasi meteorologi internasional yang akan melayani informasi cuaca di berbagai belahan dunia.

WMO berperan besar dalam memberikan kontribusi bagi keselamatan dan kesejahteraan manusia. Mereka memiliki andil dalam memupuk kolaborasi antara Layanan Meteorologi dan Hidrologi Nasional anggotanya dan memajukan penerapan meteorologi di banyak bidang. Terutama mendukung penerapan sejumlah konvensi lingkungan dan memberikan saran serta penilaian kepada pemerintah di seluruh dunia.

Tahun 2025 Angkat Tema Terkait Peringatan Dini

WMO telah mengkonfirmasi bahwa tahun 2024 adalah tahun terpanas yang pernah tercatat. Perubahan lingkungan mengakibatkan terjadinya banyak peristiwa cuaca ekstrem seperti siklon tropis yang semakin kuat dan curah hujan yang kian dahsyat.

Tak hanya itu banyak negara mengalami gelombang badai, banjir, kekeringan yang mematikan, dan peningkatan kasus kebakaran hutan. Permukaan laut juga naik sehingga lingkungan masyarakat di wilayah pesisir terendam banjir dan mengalami dampak gelombang laut.

Kejadian-kejadian tersebut yang akhirnya membuat WMO mengangkat tema 'Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’. Mereka ingin menginisiasi peringatan dini untuk menyelamatkan nyawa, melindungi mata pencaharian, dan memperkuat ketahanan di masyarakat.

Mereka menggandeng seluruh pihak untuk peringatan dini menghadapi krisis iklim ini. Mulai dari sektor publik, sektor swasta, hingga lembaga pemerintahan digandeng untuk mendorong inovasi, memperkuat penyebaran informasi, dan meningkatkan pengetahuan tentang risiko krisis iklim. Upaya ini dilakukan agar sistem peringatan dini dapat diwujudkan dengan lebih inklusif dan dapat melindungi masyarakat.

Tema Hari Meteorologi Sedunia dari Tahun ke Tahun

2024 - At the Frontline of Climate Action.

2023 - The future of weather, climate and water across generations

2022 - Early Warning and Early Action

2021 - The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather

2020 - Count Every Drop, Every Drop Counts

2019 - The Sun, the Earth and the Weather

2018 - Weather Ready Climate Smart

2017 - Understanding Clouds

2016 - Hotter, drier, wetter. Face the Future.

2015 - Climate knowledge for climate action

2014 - Weather and Climate: Engaging Youth

2013 - Watching the weather to protect life and property: Celebrating 50 years of World Weather Watch

2012 - Powering our future with weather, climate and water

2011 - Climate for you

2010 - 60 years of service for your safety and well-being

2009 - Weather, climate and the air we breathe

2008 - Observing our planet for a better future

2007 - Polar Meteorology; Understanding Global Impact

2006 - Preventing and mitigating natural disasters

2005 - Weather, Climate, Water and Sustainable Development

2004 - Weather, Climate and Water in the Information Age

2003 - Our Future Climate

2002 - Reducing Vulnerability to Weather and Climate Extremes

2001 - Volunteers for Weather, Climate and Water

2000 - The World Meteorological Organization - 50 years of service

1999 - Weather, climate and health

1998 - Weather, oceans and human activity

1997 - Weather and water in cities

1996 - Meteorology in the service of sports

1995 - Public weather services

1994 - Observing the weather and climate

1993 - Meteorology and the transfer of technology

1992 - Weather and climate services for sustainable development

1991 - The atmosphere of the living planet Earth

1990 - Natural disaster reduction: how Meteorological and Hydrological Services can help

1989 - Meteorology in the service of aviation

1988 - Meteorology and the media

1987 - Meteorology: a model of international cooperation

1986 - Climate variations, drought and desertification

1985 - Meteorology and public safety

1984 - Meteorology aids food production

1983 - The Weather observer

1982 - Observing the weather from space

1981 - World Weather Watch as a tool for development

1980 - Man and climatic variability

1979 - Meteorology and energy

1978 - Meteorology and research for the future

1977 - Weather and water

1976 - Weather and food

1975 - Meteorology and telecommunications

1974 - Meteorology and tourism

1973 - One hundred years of international cooperation in meteorology

1972 - Meteorology and human environment

1971 - Meteorology and human environment

1970 - Meteorological education and training

1969 - The economic value of meteorological services

1968 - Meteorology and agriculture

1967 - Weather and water

1966 - World Weather Watch

1965 - International cooperation in meteorology

1964 - Meteorology as a factor of economic development

1963 - Transport and meteorology (in particular, application of meteorology to aviation)

1962 - Contribution of meteorology to agriculture and food production