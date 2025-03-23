23 Maret Hari Meteorologi Sedunia, WMO Angkat Tema Peringatan Dini Cuaca

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Hari Meteorologi Sedunia atau World Meteorological Day diperingati setiap tanggal 23 Maret setiap tahunnya. Peringatan ini dilakukan dengan tema yang berbeda-beda setiap tahun sejak 1961.
Tema-tema yang dipilih mencerminkan isu-isu cuaca, iklim atau hidrologi. Pada tahun 2025 ini, Hari Meteorologi Sedunia mengusung tema 'Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’.
Dilansir dari laman Organisasi Meteorologi Dunia atau World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), penetapan hari peringatan ini merujuk pada tanggal didirikannya WMO pada 1950 oleh Perserikatan Bangsa-Bangsa (PBB) atau United Nations.
Cikal bakal WMO berasal dari Organisasi Meteorologi Internasional atau International Meteorological Organization (IMO) yang dibentuk dalam Kongres Meteorologi Internasional Wina pada 1873. IMO menugaskan Komite Meteorologi Permanen untuk menyusun peraturan dan ketetapan organisasi meteorologi internasional yang akan melayani informasi cuaca di berbagai belahan dunia.
WMO berperan besar dalam memberikan kontribusi bagi keselamatan dan kesejahteraan manusia. Mereka memiliki andil dalam memupuk kolaborasi antara Layanan Meteorologi dan Hidrologi Nasional anggotanya dan memajukan penerapan meteorologi di banyak bidang. Terutama mendukung penerapan sejumlah konvensi lingkungan dan memberikan saran serta penilaian kepada pemerintah di seluruh dunia.
Tahun 2025 Angkat Tema Terkait Peringatan Dini
WMO telah mengkonfirmasi bahwa tahun 2024 adalah tahun terpanas yang pernah tercatat. Perubahan lingkungan mengakibatkan terjadinya banyak peristiwa cuaca ekstrem seperti siklon tropis yang semakin kuat dan curah hujan yang kian dahsyat.
Tak hanya itu banyak negara mengalami gelombang badai, banjir, kekeringan yang mematikan, dan peningkatan kasus kebakaran hutan. Permukaan laut juga naik sehingga lingkungan masyarakat di wilayah pesisir terendam banjir dan mengalami dampak gelombang laut.
Kejadian-kejadian tersebut yang akhirnya membuat WMO mengangkat tema 'Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’. Mereka ingin menginisiasi peringatan dini untuk menyelamatkan nyawa, melindungi mata pencaharian, dan memperkuat ketahanan di masyarakat.
Mereka menggandeng seluruh pihak untuk peringatan dini menghadapi krisis iklim ini. Mulai dari sektor publik, sektor swasta, hingga lembaga pemerintahan digandeng untuk mendorong inovasi, memperkuat penyebaran informasi, dan meningkatkan pengetahuan tentang risiko krisis iklim. Upaya ini dilakukan agar sistem peringatan dini dapat diwujudkan dengan lebih inklusif dan dapat melindungi masyarakat.
Tema Hari Meteorologi Sedunia dari Tahun ke Tahun
2024 - At the Frontline of Climate Action.
2023 - The future of weather, climate and water across generations
2022 - Early Warning and Early Action
2021 - The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather
2020 - Count Every Drop, Every Drop Counts
2019 - The Sun, the Earth and the Weather
2018 - Weather Ready Climate Smart
2017 - Understanding Clouds
2016 - Hotter, drier, wetter. Face the Future.
2015 - Climate knowledge for climate action
2014 - Weather and Climate: Engaging Youth
2013 - Watching the weather to protect life and property: Celebrating 50 years of World Weather Watch
2012 - Powering our future with weather, climate and water
2011 - Climate for you
2010 - 60 years of service for your safety and well-being
2009 - Weather, climate and the air we breathe
2008 - Observing our planet for a better future
2007 - Polar Meteorology; Understanding Global Impact
2006 - Preventing and mitigating natural disasters
2005 - Weather, Climate, Water and Sustainable Development
2004 - Weather, Climate and Water in the Information Age
2003 - Our Future Climate
2002 - Reducing Vulnerability to Weather and Climate Extremes
2001 - Volunteers for Weather, Climate and Water
2000 - The World Meteorological Organization - 50 years of service
1999 - Weather, climate and health
1998 - Weather, oceans and human activity
1997 - Weather and water in cities
1996 - Meteorology in the service of sports
1995 - Public weather services
1994 - Observing the weather and climate
1993 - Meteorology and the transfer of technology
1992 - Weather and climate services for sustainable development
1991 - The atmosphere of the living planet Earth
1990 - Natural disaster reduction: how Meteorological and Hydrological Services can help
1989 - Meteorology in the service of aviation
1988 - Meteorology and the media
1987 - Meteorology: a model of international cooperation
1986 - Climate variations, drought and desertification
1985 - Meteorology and public safety
1984 - Meteorology aids food production
1983 - The Weather observer
1982 - Observing the weather from space
1981 - World Weather Watch as a tool for development
1980 - Man and climatic variability
1979 - Meteorology and energy
1978 - Meteorology and research for the future
1977 - Weather and water
1976 - Weather and food
1975 - Meteorology and telecommunications
1974 - Meteorology and tourism
1973 - One hundred years of international cooperation in meteorology
1972 - Meteorology and human environment
1971 - Meteorology and human environment
1970 - Meteorological education and training
1969 - The economic value of meteorological services
1968 - Meteorology and agriculture
1967 - Weather and water
1966 - World Weather Watch
1965 - International cooperation in meteorology
1964 - Meteorology as a factor of economic development
1963 - Transport and meteorology (in particular, application of meteorology to aviation)
1962 - Contribution of meteorology to agriculture and food production
1961 - Meteorology - general themes
