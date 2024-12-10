Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Aguan Speaks about the IKN and the Disarray over PIK 2

An interview with Sugianto Kusuma, alias Aguan, who leads a number of tycoons to invest in Nusantara Capital City.

10 Desember 2024 | 16.00 WIB

Without much ado, Ali Hanafia, the attorney representing Sugianto Kusuma, alias Aguan, agreed to forward Tempo’s interview request to the boss of Agung Sedayu Group in late November 2024. Without hesitation, Aguan approved the request. Known for rarely accepting media interviews, he agreed to meet a group of journalists. “I have trust,” he said.

We met at the marketing office of Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 on November 26, 2024. Aguan greeted us with a broad smile. His speech was candid and spontaneous.

Previously, Aguan rarely appeared in the media. For him, the more he appeared, the stronger the scrutiny. However, this stance began to waver. He has become somewhat of a leading figure among tycoons investing in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN). Television cameras frequently capture his face alongside President Joko Widodo.

According to Aguan, he and other tycoons could not decline Jokowi’s request to invest in IKN. “That was an order,” Aguan said, laughing. “We must protect the president’s image.”

The government’s claim that hundreds of investors are lining up to fund IKN is mere empty rhetoric. Jokowi enlisted local tycoons to demonstrate that the new capital is attractive to investors.

Aside from IKN, Aguan also spoke extensively about the controversy surrounding the PIK 2 project and adjacent areas designated as part of a national strategic project zone. We also asked him about the “Nine Dragons,” a term often associated with a group of ethnic Chinese entrepreneurs who dominate various businesses in Indonesia.

Researchers often label Aguan an oligarch. He burst into laughter when asked about this. For Aguan, the real rulers of Indonesia are still the government, as their wealth far exceeds that of any tycoon.

This rare interview with Aguan became our cover story. During the interview, he openly addressed sensitive topics. Staff members accompanying him appeared uneasy as we posed our questions. Yet, contrary to their expectations, Aguan deftly answered every query.
 
To complement the interview, we included articles on PIK, IKN, and the flagship projects undertaken by Aguan’s company. With all these ventures, there’s no denying that he is one of Indonesia’s most influential conglomerates today. Happy reading.

Bagja Hidayat

Bagja Hidayat

Bergabung dengan Tempo sejak 2001. Alumni IPB University dan Binus Business School. Mendapat penghargaan Jakarta Jurnalis Award dan Mochtar Loebis Award untuk beberapa liputan investigasi. Bukunya yang terbit pada 2014: #kelaSelasa: Jurnalisme, Media, dan Teknik Menulis Berita. Sejak 2023 menjabat wakil pemimpin redaksi

Edisi 5 Januari 2025

Saatnya Buka-bukaan

