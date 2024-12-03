Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

The Minimum Wage Tug-of-War

The government finally announced the 2025 provincial minimum wage increase, aiming to appease workers while overlooking economic stability.

3 Desember 2024 | 14.00 WIB

President Prabowo Subianto has officially set the average increase in provincial minimum wages for 2025 at 6.5 percent. According to Prabowo, this figure considers the conditions of the business sector and the needs of the public, including decent living standard of workers with less than 12 months of employment.

Before this decision, there was a prolonged tug-of-war among workers, employers, and the government. Workers demanded a new wage formula following the Constitutional Court’s annulment of the labor cluster in Law No. 6/2023 on Job Creation. Based on workers’ calculations, the wage increase could reach 8 percent.

On the other hand, employers wanted the wage increase to use the formula from the Job Creation Law. Under this method, wage increases would be capped at 3 percent. Employers argued that the economic conditions and competitiveness of labor-intensive industries are under significant strain, making higher wage hikes burdensome.

Meanwhile, the government sought a middle ground by readjusting the index within the minimum wage calculation formula. What were the lobbying efforts and the dynamics of this tug-of-war among workers, the government, and employers?

Read more below:

The Populist Wage Policy

Provincial Minimum Wage Compromise

The Long Dispute Over the Alpha Index

Frequent Changes to Minimum Wage Regulation

Textile Industries’ Predicaments

Bagja Hidayat

Bergabung dengan Tempo sejak 2001. Alumni IPB University dan Binus Business School. Mendapat penghargaan Jakarta Jurnalis Award dan Mochtar Loebis Award untuk beberapa liputan investigasi. Bukunya yang terbit pada 2014: #kelaSelasa: Jurnalisme, Media, dan Teknik Menulis Berita. Sejak 2023 menjabat wakil pemimpin redaksi

