Threats to Democracy in the Prabowo Subianto Era

Not even 100 days into his presidency, Prabowo Subianto has already made numerous ‘breakthroughs.’ He traveled to China to discuss exploiting the North Natuna Sea—a subject long considered taboo among diplomats. He proposed the idea of reverting regional head elections to the Regional Legislative Councils (DPRD). Most recently, he suggested of pardoning corrupt officials if they return their ill-gotten gains.

These ‘breakthroughs’ are troubling as they pose a threat to democracy. Direct regional elections are a way to grant the public the right to participate in politics—something they were deprived of during the New Order era, when politics was monopolized by elites, leading to abuses of power. With the 1998 Reformasi, the people were finally included in the political process through elections.

Democracy is indeed chaotic, but that is its nature. Politicians must learn to manage the masses because governing a country and addressing public issues require collective input. Elites cannot effectively run a vast nation by relying solely on their own perspectives. Assuming that the public is ignorant and need not be involved reflects arrogance and an elitist bias.

It is true that not all Indonesians have completed basic and secondary education. However, their understanding of democracy and the importance of electoral participation has been undermined by politicians who engage in money politics to secure votes. This has misled the public into believing that politics is solely about the pursuit of power.

If Prabowo’s reasoning for reverting regional elections to the DPRD is to reduce costs, it is a problem created by politicians themselves. They have failed to educate the public about political literacy. Instead, they have squandered money on vote-buying. Therefore, if Prabowo seeks more cost-efficient elections, the solution is not to revert to New Order-style regional elections but to establish systems that prevent politicians from using money politics when campaigning.

There is no logical justification for abolishing direct regional elections, except to undo the democratic system that has been in place since Reformasi. Tycoon Sugianto Kusuma, also known as Aguan, told Tempo that democracy arrived too quickly because the nation was unprepared. This mindset is also elitist, assuming that society is incapable of exercising its political rights. In reality, readiness depends on systems, political education, and how politicians treat the political arena.

When politicians view power as a means to achieve group or party interests, they strip politics of its values. The nation’s founding fathers, educated through modern systems, used politics as a means of fighting for freedom, independence, and self-determination against colonialism. If today’s leaders—living in an independent era—think otherwise, Indonesia is regressing significantly.

Another concerning aspect of Prabowo’s proposal to revert regional elections to the DPRD is the support it has garnered from political parties. If it succeeds, they could amend the 1945 Constitution back to its original state, eliminating direct elections altogether. As confirmed by Minister of Law Supratman Andi Agtas—a member of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party—this idea has long been on Prabowo’s mind.

In this week’s edition, we delve into the history of direct elections, why regional elections are so costly, and Prabowo’s proposal to return to indirect elections. Enjoy your reading.