Liga Champions

Hasil Liga Champions: Madrid Keok, Man City dan Tottenham Lolos

Manchester City dan Tottenham sama-sama berhasil lolos ke babak 16 besar Liga Champions.

2 November 2017 | 04.55 WIB

Image of Tempo
Perbesar
Pemain Tottenham, Dele Alli, melakukan selebrasi gol. Reuters/Paul Childs

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester City dan Tottenham sama-sama berhasil lolos ke babak 16 besar Liga Champions, Kamis dinihari WIB, 2 November 2017.

Tottenham melaju setelah menekuk Real Madrid 3-1, sedangkan Manchester City lolos setelah menang 4-2 di kandang Napoli.

Pada laga berbeda, tim Inggris lain, Liverpool, juga menang 3-0 atas Maribor.

Hasil Liga Champions, Kamis dinihari WIB:

Grup E

Liverpool 3 - 0 Maribor
Gol Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (49), Emre Can (53), Daniel Sturridge (90). 
Gagal penalti: James Milner (Liverpool, 53)

Sevilla 2 - 1 Spartak Moscow
Gol Sevilla: Clement Lenglet (30), Ever Banega (59).
Gol Spartak: Ze Luis (78).

Klasemen
    Tim           Main Gol Poin
1. Liverpool     4    10    8
2. Sevilla         4     0    7
3. Spartak       4     3    5
4. Maribor       4   -13   1

Grup F

Napoli 2 - 4 Manchester City
Gol Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne (21), Jorginho (62/penalti).
Gol City: Nicolas Otamendi (34), John Stones (48), Sergio Aguero (69), Raheem Sterling (90).

Shakhtar Donetsk 3 - 1 Feyenoord
Gol Shakhtar: Facundo Ferreyra (14), Marlos (17, 68)
Gol Feyenoord: Nicolai Joergensen (12).

Klasemen
1. Manchester City     4  9  12
2. Shakhtar Donetsk  4  2   9
3. Napoli                    4 -1   3
4. Feyenoord             4 -8   0
Keterangan: Manchester City lolos ke babak 16 besar.

Grup G

Besiktas 1 - 1 Monaco
Gol Besiktas: Cenk Tosun (54/penalti)
Gol Monaco: Rony Lopes (45)

Porto 3 - 1 Leipzig
Gol Porto: Hector Herrera (14), Danilo Pereira (62), Maximiliano Pereira (90).
Gol Leipzig: Timo Werner (48).

Klasemen
1. Besiktas   4   5  10
2. FC Porto  4   1   6
3. Leipzig     4  -2   4
4. Monaco    4  -4   2

Grup H

Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 APOEL Nicosia
Gol Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro (29)
Gol APOEL: Mickael Pote (51).

Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Real Madrid
Gol Tottenham: Dele Alli (27), 56), Christian Eriksen (65).
Gol Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo (80).

Klasemen
1. Tottenham     4   8  10
2. Real Madrid   4   2   7
3. Dortmund      4  -4   2
4. APOEL          4  -6   2.
Keterangan: Tottenham lolos.

UEFA

