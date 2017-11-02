Hasil Liga Champions: Madrid Keok, Man City dan Tottenham Lolos

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester City dan Tottenham sama-sama berhasil lolos ke babak 16 besar Liga Champions, Kamis dinihari WIB, 2 November 2017.
Tottenham melaju setelah menekuk Real Madrid 3-1, sedangkan Manchester City lolos setelah menang 4-2 di kandang Napoli.
Pada laga berbeda, tim Inggris lain, Liverpool, juga menang 3-0 atas Maribor.
Hasil Liga Champions, Kamis dinihari WIB:
Grup E
Liverpool 3 - 0 Maribor
Gol Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (49), Emre Can (53), Daniel Sturridge (90).
Gagal penalti: James Milner (Liverpool, 53)
Sevilla 2 - 1 Spartak Moscow
Gol Sevilla: Clement Lenglet (30), Ever Banega (59).
Gol Spartak: Ze Luis (78).
Klasemen
Tim Main Gol Poin
1. Liverpool 4 10 8
2. Sevilla 4 0 7
3. Spartak 4 3 5
4. Maribor 4 -13 1
Grup F
Napoli 2 - 4 Manchester City
Gol Napoli: Lorenzo Insigne (21), Jorginho (62/penalti).
Gol City: Nicolas Otamendi (34), John Stones (48), Sergio Aguero (69), Raheem Sterling (90).
Shakhtar Donetsk 3 - 1 Feyenoord
Gol Shakhtar: Facundo Ferreyra (14), Marlos (17, 68)
Gol Feyenoord: Nicolai Joergensen (12).
Klasemen
1. Manchester City 4 9 12
2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 9
3. Napoli 4 -1 3
4. Feyenoord 4 -8 0
Keterangan: Manchester City lolos ke babak 16 besar.
Grup G
Besiktas 1 - 1 Monaco
Gol Besiktas: Cenk Tosun (54/penalti)
Gol Monaco: Rony Lopes (45)
Porto 3 - 1 Leipzig
Gol Porto: Hector Herrera (14), Danilo Pereira (62), Maximiliano Pereira (90).
Gol Leipzig: Timo Werner (48).
Klasemen
1. Besiktas 4 5 10
2. FC Porto 4 1 6
3. Leipzig 4 -2 4
4. Monaco 4 -4 2
Grup H
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 APOEL Nicosia
Gol Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro (29)
Gol APOEL: Mickael Pote (51).
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Real Madrid
Gol Tottenham: Dele Alli (27), 56), Christian Eriksen (65).
Gol Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo (80).
Klasemen
1. Tottenham 4 8 10
2. Real Madrid 4 2 7
3. Dortmund 4 -4 2
4. APOEL 4 -6 2.
Keterangan: Tottenham lolos.
