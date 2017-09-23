Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Liga Inggris

Hasil Liga Inggris dan Klasemen: MU, City, Chelsea Menang

Manchester United, Manchester City, dan Chelsea sama-sama meraih kemenangan dari lawan-lawannya dalam pertandingan Liga Inggris.

23 September 2017 | 23.14 WIB

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester United, Manchester City, dan Chelsea sama-sama berhasil meraih kemenangan dari lawan-lawannya dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris Sabtu malam, 23 September 2017. City dan Chelsea sama-sama meraih kemenangan besar.

Berikut hasil laga selengkapnya:

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Gol: Romelu Lukaku (20).

Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Gol: Leroy Sane (44), Raheem Sterling (51, 59), Sergio Aguero (79), Fabian Delph (89).

Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea
Gol: Alvaro Morata (2, 78, 82), Pedro Rodriguez (30).

West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham HotspurGol West Ham: Javier Hernandez (65), Cheikhou Kouyate (87).
Gol Tottenham: Harry Kane (34, 38), Christian Eriksen (60).

Baca: Liga Inggris: Tottenham Tekuk West Ham 3-2, Kane Borong 2 Gol

Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Gol Everton: Baye Oumar Niasse (77, 82)
Gol Bournemouth: Joshua King (40).

Swansea City 1-2 Watford

Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town.

Pertandingan yang belum berlangsung:
23.30 Leicester vs Liverpool.

Klasemen Liga Inggris

No

Tim

Main

Menang

Seri

Kalah

Gol

Poin

1

 Manchester City

6

5

1

0

19

16

2

 Manchester United

6

5

1

0

15

16

3

 Chelsea

6

4

1

1

7

13

4

 Tottenham

6

3

2

1

5

11

5

 Watford

6

3

2

1

-1

11

6

 Newcastle

5

3

0

2

2

9

7

 Hudderfield

6

2

3

1

2

9

8

 Burnley

6

2

3

1

1

9

9

 Liverpool

5

2

2

1

0

8

10

 West Brom

5

2

2

1

0

8

11

 Southampton

6

2

2

2

-1

8

12

 Arsenal

5

2

1

2

-1

7

13

 Everton

6

2

1

3

-7

7

14

 Swansea

6

1

2

3

-4

5

15

 Stoke

6

1

2

3

-5

5

16

 Leicester

5

1

1

3

-2

4

17

 Brighton

5

1

1

3

-3

4

18

 West Ham

6

1

1

4

-7

4

19

 Bournemouth

6

1

0

5

-7

3

20

 Crystal Palace

6

0

0

6

-13

0


UEFA | NS 

Nurdin Saleh

Bergabung dengan Tempo sejak 2000. Kini bertugas di Desk Jeda, menulis soal isu-isu olahraga dan gaya hidup. Pernah menjadi juri untuk penghargaan pemain sepak bola terbaik dunia Ballon d'Or.

