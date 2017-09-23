Hasil Liga Inggris dan Klasemen: MU, City, Chelsea Menang

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester United, Manchester City, dan Chelsea sama-sama berhasil meraih kemenangan dari lawan-lawannya dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris Sabtu malam, 23 September 2017. City dan Chelsea sama-sama meraih kemenangan besar.
Berikut hasil laga selengkapnya:
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Gol: Romelu Lukaku (20).
Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace
Gol: Leroy Sane (44), Raheem Sterling (51, 59), Sergio Aguero (79), Fabian Delph (89).
Stoke City 0-4 Chelsea
Gol: Alvaro Morata (2, 78, 82), Pedro Rodriguez (30).
West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham HotspurGol West Ham: Javier Hernandez (65), Cheikhou Kouyate (87).
Gol Tottenham: Harry Kane (34, 38), Christian Eriksen (60).
Everton 2-1 Bournemouth
Gol Everton: Baye Oumar Niasse (77, 82)
Gol Bournemouth: Joshua King (40).
Swansea City 1-2 Watford
Burnley 0-0 Huddersfield Town.
Pertandingan yang belum berlangsung:
23.30 Leicester vs Liverpool.
Klasemen Liga Inggris
|
No
|
Tim
|
Main
|
Menang
|
Seri
|
Kalah
|
Gol
|
Poin
|
1
|Manchester City
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
19
|
16
|
2
|Manchester United
|
6
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
15
|
16
|
3
|Chelsea
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
13
|
4
|Tottenham
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
11
|
5
|Watford
|
6
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
11
|
6
|Newcastle
|
5
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
9
|
7
|Hudderfield
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
8
|Burnley
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
9
|Liverpool
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
10
|West Brom
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
11
|Southampton
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
-1
|
8
|
12
|Arsenal
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
7
|
13
|Everton
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
-7
|
7
|
14
|Swansea
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-4
|
5
|
15
|Stoke
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
-5
|
5
|
16
|Leicester
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
-2
|
4
|
17
|Brighton
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
-3
|
4
|
18
|West Ham
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
-7
|
4
|
19
|Bournemouth
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
-7
|
3
|
20
|Crystal Palace
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
-13
|
0
UEFA | NS
