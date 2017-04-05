Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Hasil Liga 1: Madura United vs Persik Kediri 2-1, Laskar Sape Kerrab Naik ke Peringkat 13
Hasil Liga Inggris: Manchester United Seri, Leicester Menang

Manchester United hanya mampu menahan imbang Everton 1-1 dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris, sedangkan Leicester berhasil meraih kemenangan.

5 April 2017 | 11.59 WIB

Ekspresi pemain Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic usai menyelesaikan laga melawan Rostov dalam babak pertama leg pertama babak 16 besar Liga Europa di Rostov-on-Don, Rusia, 9 Maret 2017. Manchester United hanya mampu bermain imbang 1-1 melawan tuan ru
Ekspresi pemain Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic usai menyelesaikan laga melawan Rostov dalam babak pertama leg pertama babak 16 besar Liga Europa di Rostov-on-Don, Rusia, 9 Maret 2017. Manchester United hanya mampu bermain imbang 1-1 melawan tuan ru

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester United hanya mampu menahan imbang Everton 1-1 dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris, Rabu dinihari.

Berikut hasil selengkapnya:

Manchester United 1 - 1 Everton
Keterangan: Gol MU dicetak Zlatan Ibrahimovic (90/penalti) setelah Ashley Williams melakukan handball. Williams mendapat kartu merah. Gol Everton oleh Phil Jagielka (22).

Leicester City 2 - 0 Sunderland
Keterangan: Gol Leicester oleh Islam Slimani (69), Jamie Vardy (78).

Burnley 1 - 0 Stoke City
Keterangan: Gol Burnley oleh George Boyd (58).

Watford 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Keterangan:  Gol Watford oleh Mbaye Niang (13), Troy Deeney (49).  Watford kehilangan Miguel Britos karena kartu merah (65).

Klasemen
1. Chelsea 29 kali main, 69 poin
 2. Tottenham Hotspur 29 main, 62 poin
 3. Liverpool 30 main, 59 poin
 4. Manchester City 29 main, 58 poin
 5. Manchester United 29 main, 54 poin
 6. Arsenal 28 main, 51 poin
 7. Everton 31 main, 51 poin
 8. West Bromwich Albion 31 main, 44 poin
 9. Watford 30 main, 37 poin
 10. Leicester City 30 main, 36 poin
 11. Stoke City 31 main, 36 poin
 12. Burnley 31 main, 35 poin
 13. Southampton 28 main, 34 poin
 14. AFC Bournemouth 30 main, 34 poin
 15. West Ham United 30 main, 33 poin
 16. Crystal Palace 29 main, 31 poin
 17. Swansea City 30 main, 28 poin
 18. Hull City 30 main, 27 poin
 19. Middlesbrough 29 main, 23 poin
 20. Sunderland 30 main, 20 poin.

UEFA | NS

