TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Manchester United hanya mampu menahan imbang Everton 1-1 dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris, Rabu dinihari.
Berikut hasil selengkapnya:
Manchester United 1 - 1 Everton
Keterangan: Gol MU dicetak Zlatan Ibrahimovic (90/penalti) setelah Ashley Williams melakukan handball. Williams mendapat kartu merah. Gol Everton oleh Phil Jagielka (22).
Leicester City 2 - 0 Sunderland
Keterangan: Gol Leicester oleh Islam Slimani (69), Jamie Vardy (78).
Burnley 1 - 0 Stoke City
Keterangan: Gol Burnley oleh George Boyd (58).
Watford 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion
Keterangan: Gol Watford oleh Mbaye Niang (13), Troy Deeney (49). Watford kehilangan Miguel Britos karena kartu merah (65).
Klasemen
1. Chelsea 29 kali main, 69 poin
2. Tottenham Hotspur 29 main, 62 poin
3. Liverpool 30 main, 59 poin
4. Manchester City 29 main, 58 poin
5. Manchester United 29 main, 54 poin
6. Arsenal 28 main, 51 poin
7. Everton 31 main, 51 poin
8. West Bromwich Albion 31 main, 44 poin
9. Watford 30 main, 37 poin
10. Leicester City 30 main, 36 poin
11. Stoke City 31 main, 36 poin
12. Burnley 31 main, 35 poin
13. Southampton 28 main, 34 poin
14. AFC Bournemouth 30 main, 34 poin
15. West Ham United 30 main, 33 poin
16. Crystal Palace 29 main, 31 poin
17. Swansea City 30 main, 28 poin
18. Hull City 30 main, 27 poin
19. Middlesbrough 29 main, 23 poin
20. Sunderland 30 main, 20 poin.
UEFA | NS
Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini