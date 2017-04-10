Top Skor Liga Inggris, Lukaku Jauhi Harry Kane

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Romelu Lukaku kian mengukuhkan posisinya sebagai top skor Liga Inggris setelah mengantar Everton mengalahkan Leicester City 4-2 dalam pertandingan Liga Inggris pekan ke-32 Ahad malam WIB. Pemain itu menyumbang dua gol.
Dua gol itu mengantar Lukaku mengemas 23 gol di Liga Inggris. ia kini unggul empat gol dari ujung Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane yang belum bisa bermain akibat belum pulih dari cedera.
Baca: Hasil Lengkap dan Klasemen Liga Inggris Serta Jadwal Arsenal
Berikut daftar pencetak gol sementara Liga Inggris:
23 Gol: Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
19 Gol: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
18 Gol: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
17 Gol: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
16 Gol: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Gol: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
13 Gol: Joshua King (Bournemouth), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
11 Gol: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Fernando Llorente (Swansea City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Gol: Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Troy Deeney (Watford)
9 Gol: Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
8 Gol: Andre Gray (Burnley), Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea), Gylfi Thor Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
BISNIS
Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini