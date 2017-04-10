Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Top Skor Liga Inggris, Lukaku Jauhi Harry Kane

Romelu Lukaku kian mengukuhkan posisinya sebagai top skor Liga Inggris setelah mengantar Everton mengalahkan Leicester City 4-2.

10 April 2017 | 15.12 WIB

Penyerang Everton, Romelu Lukaku melakukan selebrasi setelah mencetak gol ke gawang Leicester City pada pertandingan Liga Inggris di Goodison Park, Liverpool, 9 April 2017. Everton kalahkan Leicester City 4-2. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Perbesar
Penyerang Everton, Romelu Lukaku melakukan selebrasi setelah mencetak gol ke gawang Leicester City pada pertandingan Liga Inggris di Goodison Park, Liverpool, 9 April 2017. Everton kalahkan Leicester City 4-2. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Romelu Lukaku kian mengukuhkan posisinya sebagai top skor Liga Inggris setelah mengantar Everton mengalahkan Leicester City 4-2 dalam pertandingan Liga Inggris pekan ke-32 Ahad  malam WIB. Pemain itu menyumbang dua gol.

Dua gol itu mengantar Lukaku mengemas 23 gol di Liga Inggris. ia kini unggul empat gol dari ujung Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane yang belum bisa bermain akibat belum pulih dari cedera.

Baca: Hasil Lengkap dan Klasemen Liga Inggris Serta Jadwal Arsenal

Berikut daftar pencetak gol sementara Liga Inggris:
23 Gol: Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
19 Gol: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
18 Gol: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
17 Gol: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
16 Gol: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Gol: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
13 Gol: Joshua King (Bournemouth), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
11 Gol: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Fernando Llorente (Swansea City), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Gol: Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Troy Deeney (Watford)
9 Gol: Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
8 Gol: Andre Gray (Burnley), Pedro Rodriguez (Chelsea), Gylfi Thor Sigurdsson (Swansea City).

BISNIS

Nurdin Saleh

Nurdin Saleh

Bergabung dengan Tempo sejak 2000. Kini bertugas di Desk Jeda, menulis soal isu-isu olahraga dan gaya hidup. Pernah menjadi juri untuk penghargaan pemain sepak bola terbaik dunia Ballon d'Or.

