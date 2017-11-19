Top Skor Liga Inggris: Mohamed Salah Melesat ke Puncak

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Mohamed Salah merebut posisi puncak klasemen pencetak gol terbanyak Liga Inggris setelah memborong dua gol saat Liverpool menekuk Southampton 3-0, Sabtu malam.
Kini penyerang asal Mesir itu sudah mengemas 9 gol. Ia unggul satu gol dari lima pemain lainnya.
Daftar pencetak gol Liga Inggris:
9 gol:
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
8 gol:
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
7 gol:
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
6 gol:
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Leroy Sane (Manchester City)
5 gol:
Oumar Niasse (Everton)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
4 gol:
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion)
Wayne Rooney (Everton)
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City)
Tammy Abraham (Swansea City)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Richarlison (Watford)
Javier Hernandez (West Ham United).
REUTERS