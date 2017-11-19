Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Logo Tempo
Sepakbola
Epilog untuk Lionel Messi Hasil Liga 1: PSM Makassar Kalahkan Persis Solo 1-0, Albertine Joao Pereira Cetak Gol Quentin Jakoba Klaim akan Jadi Pelatih Fisik Timnas Indonesia, Pernah Bekerja Sama Patrick Kluivert di Turki Erick Thohir Sebut Alex Pastoor Akan Mulai Bergabung Bersama Timnas Indonesia Mulai Februari 2025
Liga Inggris

Top Skor Liga Inggris: Mohamed Salah Melesat ke Puncak

Mohamed Salah merebut posisi puncak klasemen pencetak gol terbanyak Liga Inggris.

19 November 2017 | 06.35 WIB

Image of Tempo
Perbesar
Pemain Liverpool, Mohamed Salah berselebrasi usai menjebol gawang West Ham dalam laga lanjutan Liga Inggris di London, 4 November 2017. Mohamed Salah memborong dua gol di laga ini. Sedangkan gol Liverpool lainnya dicetak Joel Matip dan Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. REUTERS

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Mohamed Salah merebut posisi puncak klasemen pencetak gol terbanyak Liga Inggris setelah memborong dua gol saat Liverpool menekuk Southampton 3-0, Sabtu malam.

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Kini penyerang asal Mesir itu sudah mengemas 9 gol. Ia unggul satu gol dari lima pemain lainnya.

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Daftar pencetak gol Liga Inggris:

9 gol:
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

8 gol:
Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

7 gol:
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

6 gol:
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

5 gol:
Oumar Niasse (Everton)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

4 gol:
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion)
Wayne Rooney (Everton)
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City)
Tammy Abraham (Swansea City)
Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)
Richarlison (Watford)
Javier Hernandez (West Ham United).

REUTERS

Terjemahan

Terjemahan

Edisi 12 Januari 2025

Akhirnya Mendunia

Akhirnya Mendunia

Jokowi dalam Liga Korupsi DuniaKado Akhir Tahun untuk Jokowi: Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024Alasan OCCRP Menobatkan Jokowi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024Perang Narasi Definisi Korupsi Setelah Jokowi Jadi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024OCCRP Mendapat Ancaman Bom Setelah Merilis Jokowi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024

PODCAST REKOMENDASI TEMPO

  • Podcast Terkait
  • Podcast Terbaru
sepakbola

Epilog untuk Lionel Messi

Quentin Jakoba Klaim akan Jadi Pelatih Fisik Timnas Indonesia, Pernah Bekerja Sama Patrick Kluivert di Turki

Erick Thohir Sebut Alex Pastoor Akan Mulai Bergabung Bersama Timnas Indonesia Mulai Februari 2025

Menpora Dito Ariotedjo Bertemu Erick Thohir dan Patrick Kluivert, Ungkap Rencana Bangun Skuad Timnas Indonesia

liga-inggris

Ini yang Dikatakan Ruben Amorim setelah Manchester United Singkirkan Arsenal di Piala FA Lewat Adu Penalti

Hasil Undian Piala FA Putaran Keempat: Ada Manchester United vs Leicester City dan Brighton vs Chelsea

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester United Singkirkan Arsenal, Menang Adu Penalti 5-3

liga-italia

Hasil dan Klasemen Liga Italia Pekan Ke-20: Torino vs Juventus 1-1, AC Milan vs Cagliari 1-1

Prediksi AC Milan vs Cagliari di Liga Italia Malam Ini: Jadwal, Berita Terkini, H2H, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain

Bursa Transfer: Bek Barcelona Ronald Araujo Makin Dekat dengan Kepindahannya ke Juventus

liga-spanyol

Real Madrid Kalah di Final Piala Super Spanyol 2025, Carlo Ancelotti Akui Barcelona Layak Juara

Barcelona Kalahkan Real Madrid 5-2 di Final Piala Super Spanyol 2025, Hansi Flick: Kemenangan El Clasico Oktober Lalu Jadi Inspirasi

Klasemen Liga Spanyol Pekan Ke-19: Atletico Madrid Kudeta Real Madrid setelah Kalahkan Osasuna 1-0

liga-champions

Berita Liga 1: Arema FC Pecat Pelatih Joel Cornelli, Madura United Ditinggal Paulo Menezes

Manchester United Kalahkan Plzen di Liga Europa, Ruben Amorim Berikan Evaluasinya Juga Puji Rasmus Hojlund

Rekap Hasil dan Klasemen Liga Europa Pekan Keenam: Manchester United Kalahkan Plzen, AS Roma Menang, Tottenham Seri

liga-indonesia

Patrick Kluivert Soroti Pemain Timnas Indonesia yang Waktu Bermainnya di Klub Sedikit

Jadwal Liga 1: Hanya Satu Pertandingan Persis Solo vs PSM Makassar pada Senin Malam 13 Januari 2025

Hasil Liga 1: Bali United Dipermalukan Persik Kediri di Kandang Sendiri, Dikalahkan dengan Skor 1-3

liga-lainnya

Pratama Arhan Debut, Bangkok United Kalahkan Buriram United 3-2 di Liga Thailand

Klasemen Liga Jerman Pekan Ke-16: Gol Penalti Harry Kane Antar Bayern Munchen Kalahkan Gladbach 1-0

Hasil Liga Arab Saudi: Al Nassr Kalahkan Al Okhdood 3-1, Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol, Sadio Mane Bikin Brace

Lihat Indeks Artikel
Image of Tempo

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Image of Tempo
>
Logo Tempo
Unduh aplikasi Tempo
download tempo from appstoredownload tempo from playstore
Ikuti Media Sosial Kami
Tentang KamiPedoman Penggunaan Konten Terhadap AIKetentuan LayananBeriklanPedoman Media SiberKode Etik dan Pedoman Jurnalistik
© 2024 Tempo - Hak Cipta Dilindungi Hukum
Beranda Harian Mingguan Tempo Plus