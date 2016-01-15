TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Daftar nominasi peraih piala Oscar untuk Academy Awards 2016 telah diumumkan. Pengumuman dilangsungkan di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills, Kamis, 14 Januari 2016.



Daftar nominasi diumumkan Presiden The Academy Awards Cheryl Boone Isaacs, sutradara Ang Lee dan Guillermo del Toro, serta aktor John Krasinki.



Malam puncak Academy Awards ke-88 akan digelar pada 28 Februari 2016 di Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Amerika Serikat.



Berikut ini daftar lengkap nominasi Academy Awards 2016.



Best Picture

Spotlight

The Revenant

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Room

The Martian



Best Leading Role Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Matt Damon, The Martian

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl



Best Leading Role Actress

Brie Larson, Room

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy

Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years



Best Directing

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, The Revenant

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

Adam McKay, The Big Short

Lenny Abrahamson, Room



Best Supporting Actress

Rooney Mara, Carol

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight



Best Supporting Actor

Sylvester Stallone, Creed

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Tom Hardy, The Revenant



Best Foreign Language Film

Son of Saul

Mustang

A War

Embrace of the Serpent

Theeb



Best Original Song

Earned It, (Fifty Shades of Grey)

Manta Ray, (Racing Extinction)

Simple Song #3, (Youth)

Til It Happens to You, (The Hunting Ground)

Writing's on the Wall, (Spectre)



Best Adapted Screenplay

Carol

The Big Short

Brooklyn

The Martian

Room



Best Original Screenplay

Spotlight

Bridge of Spies

Ex Machina

Straight Outta Compton

Inside Out



Best Original Score

The Hateful Eight

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Carol

Bridge of Spies



Best Film Editing

The Revenant

Mad Max: Fury Road

Spotlight

The Big Short

Star Wars: The Force Awakens



Best Production Design

Mad Max: Fury Road

Bridge of Spies

The Martian

The Danish Girl

The Revenant



Best Visual Effects

Mad Max: Fury Road

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Revenant

The Martian

Ex Machina



Best Cinematography

Carol

The Hateful Eight

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant

Sicario



Best Documentary Short

Body Team 12

Chau, Beyond the Lines

Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Last Day of Freedom



Best Documentary Feature

Amy

Cartel Land

The Look of Silence

What Happened Miss Simone

Winter on Fire



Best Costume Design

Carol

Cinderella

The Danish Girl

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant



Best Sound Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Sicario

Star Wars: The Force Awakens



Best Sound Mixing

Bridge of Spies

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Star Wars: The Force Awakens



Best Make-up and Hair Styling

Mad Max: Fury Road

The 100-Year-Old Man Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared

The Revenant



Live Action Short Film

Ave Maria

Day One

Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)

Shok

Stutter



Best Animated Short

Bear Story

Prologue

Sanjay's Super Team

We Can't Live Without Cosmos

World of Tomorrow



Best Animated Feature Film

Anomalisa

Boy and the World

Inside Out

Shaun the Sheep Movie

When Marine Was There



