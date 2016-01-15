Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Seni
Buku
Arsitektur
Obituari
Film
Sosok
Academy Awards 2016, Ini Daftar Nominasi Peraih Piala Oscar

Penghargaan piala Oscar ke-88 akan digelar pada 28 Februari 2016 di Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Amerika Serikat.

15 Januari 2016 | 14.05 WIB

Ilustrasi Piala Oscar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ilustrasi Piala Oscar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Daftar nominasi peraih piala Oscar untuk Academy Awards 2016 telah diumumkan. Pengumuman dilangsungkan di Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Beverly Hills, Kamis, 14 Januari 2016.

Daftar nominasi diumumkan Presiden The Academy Awards Cheryl Boone Isaacs, sutradara Ang Lee dan Guillermo del Toro, serta aktor John Krasinki.

Malam puncak Academy Awards ke-88 akan digelar pada 28 Februari 2016 di Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Amerika Serikat.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap nominasi Academy Awards 2016.

Best Picture
Spotlight
The Revenant
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Room
The Martian

Best Leading Role Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Matt Damon, The Martian
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Best Leading Role Actress
Brie Larson, Room
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years

Best Directing
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, The Revenant
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
Adam McKay, The Big Short
Lenny Abrahamson, Room

Best Supporting Actress
Rooney Mara, Carol
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Best Supporting Actor
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant

Best Foreign Language Film
Son of Saul
Mustang
A War
Embrace of the Serpent
Theeb

Best Original Song
Earned It, (Fifty Shades of Grey)
Manta Ray, (Racing Extinction)
Simple Song #3, (Youth)
Til It Happens to You, (The Hunting Ground)
Writing's on the Wall, (Spectre)

Best Adapted Screenplay
Carol
The Big Short
Brooklyn
The Martian
Room

Best Original Screenplay
Spotlight
Bridge of Spies
Ex Machina
Straight Outta Compton
Inside Out

Best Original Score
The Hateful Eight
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Carol
Bridge of Spies

Best Film Editing
The Revenant
Mad Max: Fury Road
Spotlight
The Big Short
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Production Design
Mad Max: Fury Road
Bridge of Spies
The Martian
The Danish Girl
The Revenant

Best Visual Effects
Mad Max: Fury Road
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The Revenant
The Martian
Ex Machina

Best Cinematography
Carol
The Hateful Eight
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Sicario

Best Documentary Short
Body Team 12
Chau, Beyond the Lines
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Last Day of Freedom

Best Documentary Feature
Amy
Cartel Land
The Look of Silence
What Happened Miss Simone
Winter on Fire

Best Costume Design
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant

Best Sound Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Sound Mixing
Bridge of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Make-up and Hair Styling
Mad Max: Fury Road
The 100-Year-Old Man Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared
The Revenant

Live Action Short Film
Ave Maria
Day One
Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)
Shok
Stutter

Best Animated Short
Bear Story
Prologue
Sanjay's Super Team
We Can't Live Without Cosmos
World of Tomorrow

Best Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
Boy and the World
Inside Out
Shaun the Sheep Movie
When Marine Was There

Anisa Luciana

Anisa Luciana

