Beauty and the Beast Berkibar di MTV Movie & TV Awards

TEMPO.CO, Los Angeles - Film Beauty and the Beast yang dibintangi Emma Watson dan Dan Stevens berhasil meraih penghargaan sebagai film terbaik di ajang MTV Movie & TV Awards yang digelar di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, Minggu malam, 7 Mei 2017.



Aktris pemeran utama film ini, Emma Watson juga membawa pulang penghargaan untuk kategori Best Actor in a Movie (kategori baru non-gender).



Tahun ini, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 memang mengusung format baru. Jika sebelumnya mereka hanya memberikan penghargaan untuk insan perfilman, tahun ini mereka juga memberikan apresiasi kepada pelaku TV.



Berbeda dengan biasanya, MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 membagi kategori berdasar film dan TV.



Stranger Things berhasil memenangkan penghargaan perdana tahun ini, Show of the Year. Bintang Millie Bobby Brown dinobatkan sebagai aktor terbaik dalam pertunjukan tersebut.



Pemenang lainnya adalah bintang-bintang dari Hidden Figures, Moonlight dan Logan.



Di ajang ini Film besutan Jordan Peele Get Out memimpin dengan total enam nominasi, diikuti oleh Beauty and the Beast dengan lima nominasi. Untuk TV, Stranger Things memimpin dengan empat nominasi.



Berikut daftar pemenang MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017:



Movie of the Year

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (Pemenang)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)



Best Actor in a Movie

Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (Pemenang)

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman, Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy, Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)



Show of the Year

Stranger Things (Netflix) (Pemenang)

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

This Is Us (NBC)



Best Actor in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix) (Pemenang)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)



Best Kiss

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight (A24) (Pemenang)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard, Empire (Fox)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)



Best Villain

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC) (Pemenang)

Allison Williams, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wes Bentley, American Horror Story (FX)



Best Host

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (Pemenang)

Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)



Best Documentary

13th (Netflix) (Pemenang)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)



Best Reality Competition

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo) (Pemenang)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)



Best Comedic Performance

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo) (Pemenang)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)



Best Comedic Performance

Lil Rel Howery, Get Out (Universal Pictures) (Pemenang)

Adam Devine, Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson, Broad City (Comedy Central)

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy (Fox)

Seth Rogen, Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett, The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)



Tearjerker

This Is Us, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC) (Pemenang)

Game of Thrones, Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You, Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight, Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)



Best Hero

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox) (Pemenang)

Felicity Jones, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin, The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter, Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell, Arrow (The CW)



Next Generation

Daniel Kaluuya (Pemenang)

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi



Best Duo

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen, Logan (20th Century Fox) (Pemenang)

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton, The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery, Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield, Atlanta (FX)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)



Best American Story

Blackish (ABC) (Pemenang)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)



Best Fight Against the System

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox) (Pemenang)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)



Best Musical Moment

“You’re the One That I Want," ensemble, Grease: Live (Fox) (Pemenang)

"Beauty and the Beast," Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Justin Timberlake, Trolls (20th Century Fox)

"How Far I'll Go," Auli'i Cravalho, Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"City of Stars," Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

"You Can't Stop the Beat," Ensemble, Hairspray Live! (NBC)

"Be That As It May," Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down (Netflix)



Trending

"Run the World (Girls)," Channing Tatum and Beyonce, Lip Sync Battle (Spike) (Pemenang)

"Sean Spicer Press Conference" feat. Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

"Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke," The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

"Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat," Dr. Phil (CBS)

"Wheel of Musical Impressions With Demi Lovato," The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Winona Ryder's Winning SAG Awards Reaction, 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)



BISNIS.COM