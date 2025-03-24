Boyband Korea NCT Dream dan Deretan Penghargaan yang Mentereng

First Brand Awards - China Special Award (2017)

Korean Entertainment Arts Awards - Best Boy Band (2019)

Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2020)

Gaon Chart Music Award - Hot Performance of the Year (2020)

Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2020)

Korean Entertainment Art Awards - Best Boy Band (2020)

Soribada Best K-Music Awards - SOBA Awards (2020)

Asia Artist Awards - Emotive Award (2020)

Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards - Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Commendation (2021)

Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2021)

Mnet Asian Music Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10 (2021)

Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2022)

Seoul Music Awards - Best Album (2022)

Gaon Chart Music Awards - Top Kit Seller of The Year (2022)

Gaon Chart Music Awards - Artist of the Year - Album Division (2022)

K Global Heart Dream Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2022)

K Global Heart Dream Awards - K Global Best Artist (2022)

THE FACT Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2022)

THE FACT Music Awards - Worldwide Icon (2022)

THE FACT Music Awards - Listener’s Choice (2022)

THE FACT Music Awards - Best Performer (2022)

Genie Music Awards - The Top Artist (2022)

Genie Music Awards - The Top Album (2022)

Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2022)

MAMA Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice (2022)

Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2023)

Seoul Music Awards - Daesang (Grand Prize) (2023)

Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2023)

Hanteo Music Awards - Grand Prize - Best Album (2023)

Hanteo Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2023)

MAMA Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice (2023)

Melon Music Awards - Record of the Year (2023)

Melon Music Awards - Best Group-Male (2023)

Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2023)

Melon Music Awards - Millions TOP 10 (2023)

Seoul Music Awards - Daesang (2024)

Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (2024)

Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2024)

Circle Chart Music Awards - Artist of the Year - Album Division (2024)

Circle Chart Music Awards - Digital Album of the Year (2024)

Circle Chart Music Awards - World K-pop Star (2024)

Hanteo Music Awards - BEst Artist (2024)

Hanteo Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2024)

Korea Grand Music Awards - Best Song (2024)

MAMA Awards - Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 (2024)

Golden Disc awards - Best Album (2025)