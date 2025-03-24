Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Boyband Korea NCT Dream dan Deretan Penghargaan yang Mentereng

Sejak debut, boyband ini telah menorehkan banyak prestasi. NCT Dream terdiri dari tujuh anggota yakni Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, dan Jisung.

24 Maret 2025 | 05.00 WIB

Grup K-pop NCT Dream saat tampil di iHeartRadio Jingle Ball di Inglewood, California, AS, 6 Desember 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Grup K-pop NCT Dream saat tampil di iHeartRadio Jingle Ball di Inglewood, California, AS, 6 Desember 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Anggota NCT Dream Huang Renjun tengah berbahagia di hari ulang tahun yang ke-25. Ia menempati posisi vokalis utama pada boyband tersebut. Meski debut bersamaan, lima anggota NCT Dream selain Renjun dan Chenle tampil lebih dulu di layar kaca melalui SM Rookies.

NCT Dream merupakan salah satu boyband K-Pop populer di bawah naungan SM Entertainment yang debut sejak 2016. Grup jebolan sub unit NCT ini memiliki tujuh member yakni Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, dan Jisung.

Lagu pertama yang mereka rilis adalah Chewing Gum, yakni lagu yang berhasil populer di seluruh chart musik Korea. Idol grup yang debut sejak usia belasan tahun ini memang memiliki bakat mengagumkan yang digemari banyak orang.

Pencapaian NCT Dream

Semenjak debut, NCT Dream telah menorehkan banyak prestasi untuk grupnya. Dikutip dari Karchives.com, berikut daftar penghargaan yang pernah diterima oleh NCT Dream:

First Brand Awards - China Special Award (2017)
Korean Entertainment Arts Awards - Best Boy Band (2019)
Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2020)
Gaon Chart Music Award - Hot Performance of the Year (2020)
Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2020)
Korean Entertainment Art Awards - Best Boy Band (2020)
Soribada Best K-Music Awards - SOBA Awards (2020)
Asia Artist Awards - Emotive Award (2020)
Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards - Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Commendation (2021)
Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2021)
Mnet Asian Music Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice TOP 10 (2021)
Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2022)
Seoul Music Awards - Best Album (2022)
Gaon Chart Music Awards - Top Kit Seller of The Year (2022)
Gaon Chart Music Awards - Artist of the Year - Album Division (2022)
K Global Heart Dream Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2022)
K Global Heart Dream Awards - K Global Best Artist (2022)
THE FACT Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2022)
THE FACT Music Awards - Worldwide Icon (2022)
THE FACT Music Awards - Listener’s Choice (2022)
THE FACT Music Awards - Best Performer (2022)
Genie Music Awards - The Top Artist (2022)
Genie Music Awards - The Top Album (2022)
Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2022)
MAMA Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice (2022)
Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2023)
Seoul Music Awards - Daesang (Grand Prize) (2023)
Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (Main Awards) (2023)
Hanteo Music Awards - Grand Prize - Best Album (2023)
Hanteo Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2023)
MAMA Awards - Worldwide Fans’ Choice (2023)
Melon Music Awards - Record of the Year (2023)
Melon Music Awards - Best Group-Male (2023)
Melon Music Awards - TOP 10 (2023)
Melon Music Awards - Millions TOP 10 (2023)
Seoul Music Awards - Daesang (2024)
Seoul Music Awards - Bonsang (2024)
Golden Disc Awards - Best Album (2024)
Circle Chart Music Awards - Artist of the Year - Album Division (2024)
Circle Chart Music Awards - Digital Album of the Year (2024)
Circle Chart Music Awards - World K-pop Star (2024)
Hanteo Music Awards - BEst Artist (2024)
Hanteo Music Awards - Artist of the Year (2024)
Korea Grand Music Awards - Best Song (2024)
MAMA Awards - Fans’ Choice Male Top 10 (2024)
Golden Disc awards - Best Album (2025)

Nur Qomariyah turut berkontribusi pada penulisan artikel ini
