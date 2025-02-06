Catatan Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025 dan Pencapaian Menarik Now and Then

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan musik bergengsi di dunia Grammy Awards 2025, telah digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles pada Ahad, 2 Februari 2025 lalu. Salah satu kejutan malam itu adalah kemenangan lagu Now and Then dari The Beatles untuk kategori Best Rock Performance.
Dikutip dari The Verge, lewat lagu ini, Beatles mengalahkan pesaing di kategori yang sama, yakni Green Day, Pearl Jam, The Black Keys, Idles, dan St.
Now and Then juga mencetak sejarah dalam ajang Grammy Awards. Sebab, penghargaan musik bergengsi itu pertama kali menganugerahkan penghargaan kepada lagu yang proses penciptaannya dibantu kecerdasan buatan (AI). AI menjernihkan suara rekaman vokal dan piano lama John Lennon. Akankah Grammy berikutnya makin banyak karya-karya dengan melibatkan AI?
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025 dikutip dari Antara.
Record Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Album Of The Year
Beyonce - "COWBOY CARTER"
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - "Not Like Us"
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Best Pop Solo Performance
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga dan Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Justice dan Tame Impala - "Neverender"
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli XCX - "Von dutch"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX - "BRAT"
Best Remixed Recording
FNZ dan Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) - "Espresso"
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles - "Now and Then"
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"
Best Rock Song
Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) - "Broken Man"
Best Rock Album
The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"
Best Alternative Music Performance
St. Vincent - "Flea"
Best Alternative Music Album
St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming"
Best R&B Performance
Muni Long - "Made For Me (Live On BET)"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lucky Daye - "That's You"
Best R&B Song
Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon dan Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) - "Saturn"
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine - "So Glad to Know You"
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - "Why Lawd?"
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)"
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - "3"
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - "Not Like Us"
Best Rap Album
Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Tank and The Bangas - "The Heart, The Mind, The Soul"
Best Jazz Performance
Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me"
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy - "A Joyful Holiday"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Remembrance"
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dan Pugach Big Band - "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence"
Best Latin Jazz Album
Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus - "Cubop Lives!"
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Meshell Ndegeocello - "No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Norah Jones - "Visions"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Taylor Eigsti - "Plot Armor"
Best Musical Theater Album
Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) - "Hell’s Kitchen"
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton - "It Takes A Woman"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus - "II MOST WANTED"
Best Country Song
Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves dan Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) - "The Architect"
Best Country Album
Beyonce - "COWBOY CARTER"
Best American Roots Performance
Sierra Ferrell - "Lighthouse"
Best Americana Performance
Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"
Best American Roots Song
Sierra Ferrell dan Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) - "American Dreaming"
Best Americana Album
Sierra Ferrell - "Trail Of Flowers"
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - "Live Vol. 1"
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Taj Mahal Sextet - "Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa"
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ruthie Foster - "Mileage"
Best Folk Album
Gillian Welch dan David Rawlings - "Woodland"
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalani Pe'a - "Kuini"
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters - "One Hallelujah"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters - "That's My King"
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans - More Than This
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
DOE - "Heart Of A Human"
Best Roots Gospel Album
Cory Henry - "Church"
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"
Best Música Urbana Album
Residente - "LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN"
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rawayana - "¿Quién trae las cornetas?"
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León - "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1"
Best Tropical Latin Album
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - "Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)"
Best Global Music Performance
Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - "Bemba Colorá"
Best African Music Performance
Tems - "Love Me JeJe"
Best Global Music Album
Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - "ALKEBULAN II"
Best Reggae Album
(Various Artists) - "Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)"
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - "Triveni"
Best Children's Music Album
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band - "Brillo, Brillo!"
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - "The Dreamer"
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jimmy Carter - "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration"
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor - "Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein"
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Hans Zimmer, composer - "Dune: Part Two"
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Winifred Phillips, composer - "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord"
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) - "It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”]"
Best Music Video
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste - "American Symphony"
Best Recording Package
Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX) - "BRAT"
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) - "Mind Games"
Best Album Notes
Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists) - "Centennial"
Best Historical Album
Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists) - "Centennial"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) - "i/o"
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - "Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel) - "i/o (In-Side Mix)"
Best Instrumental Composition
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman) - "Strands"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy) - "Baby Elephant Walk - Encore"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter) - "Alma"
Best Orchestral Performance
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"
Best Opera Recording
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) - "Saariaho: Adriana Mater"
Best Choral Performance
Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) - "Ochre"
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Caroline Shaw & S Percussion - "Rectangles and Circumstance"
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Víkingur Ólafsson - "Bach: Goldberg Variations"
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Aren Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist - "Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price"
Best Classical Compendium
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale) - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"
