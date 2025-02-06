Catatan Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025 dan Pencapaian Menarik Now and Then

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan musik bergengsi di dunia Grammy Awards 2025, telah digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles pada Ahad, 2 Februari 2025 lalu. Salah satu kejutan malam itu adalah kemenangan lagu Now and Then dari The Beatles untuk kategori Best Rock Performance.

Dikutip dari The Verge, lewat lagu ini, Beatles mengalahkan pesaing di kategori yang sama, yakni Green Day, Pearl Jam, The Black Keys, Idles, dan St.



Now and Then juga mencetak sejarah dalam ajang Grammy Awards. Sebab, penghargaan musik bergengsi itu pertama kali menganugerahkan penghargaan kepada lagu yang proses penciptaannya dibantu kecerdasan buatan (AI). AI menjernihkan suara rekaman vokal dan piano lama John Lennon. Akankah Grammy berikutnya makin banyak karya-karya dengan melibatkan AI?

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025 dikutip dari Antara.

Record Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Album Of The Year

Beyonce - "COWBOY CARTER"

Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - "Not Like Us"

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga dan Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter - "Short n' Sweet"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Justice dan Tame Impala - "Neverender"

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli XCX - "Von dutch"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX - "BRAT"

Best Remixed Recording

FNZ dan Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) - "Espresso"

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - "Now and Then"

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

Best Rock Song

Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) - "Broken Man"

Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones - "Hackney Diamonds"

Best Alternative Music Performance

St. Vincent - "Flea"

Best Alternative Music Album

St. Vincent - "All Born Screaming"

Best R&B Performance

Muni Long - "Made For Me (Live On BET)"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lucky Daye - "That's You"

Best R&B Song

Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon dan Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) - "Saturn"

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine - "So Glad to Know You"

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - "Why Lawd?"

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - "11:11 (Deluxe)"

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - "3"

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) - "Not Like Us"

Best Rap Album

Doechii - "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Tank and The Bangas - "The Heart, The Mind, The Soul"

Best Jazz Performance

Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me"

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy - "A Joyful Holiday"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Remembrance"

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dan Pugach Big Band - "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence"

Best Latin Jazz Album

Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus - "Cubop Lives!"

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Meshell Ndegeocello - "No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Norah Jones - "Visions"

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Taylor Eigsti - "Plot Armor"

Best Musical Theater Album

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) - "Hell’s Kitchen"

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton - "It Takes A Woman"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus - "II MOST WANTED"

Best Country Song

Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves dan Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) - "The Architect"

Best Country Album

Beyonce - "COWBOY CARTER"

Best American Roots Performance

Sierra Ferrell - "Lighthouse"

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"

Best American Roots Song

Sierra Ferrell dan Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) - "American Dreaming"

Best Americana Album

Sierra Ferrell - "Trail Of Flowers"

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - "Live Vol. 1"

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Taj Mahal Sextet - "Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa"

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ruthie Foster - "Mileage"

Best Folk Album

Gillian Welch dan David Rawlings - "Woodland"

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalani Pe'a - "Kuini"

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters - "One Hallelujah"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters - "That's My King"

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans - More Than This

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

DOE - "Heart Of A Human"

Best Roots Gospel Album

Cory Henry - "Church"

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira - "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

Best Música Urbana Album

Residente - "LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN"

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rawayana - "¿Quién trae las cornetas?"

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1"

Best Tropical Latin Album

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - "Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)"

Best Global Music Performance

Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar - "Bemba Colorá"

Best African Music Performance

Tems - "Love Me JeJe"

Best Global Music Album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - "ALKEBULAN II"

Best Reggae Album

(Various Artists) - "Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)"

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - "Triveni"

Best Children's Music Album

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band - "Brillo, Brillo!"

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - "The Dreamer"

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jimmy Carter - "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration"

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor - "Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein"

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Hans Zimmer, composer - "Dune: Part Two"

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Winifred Phillips, composer - "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) - "It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”]"

Best Music Video

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste - "American Symphony"

Best Recording Package

Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli XCX) - "BRAT"

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) - "Mind Games"

Best Album Notes

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists) - "Centennial"

Best Historical Album

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists) - "Centennial"

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) - "i/o"

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) - "Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel) - "i/o (In-Side Mix)"

Best Instrumental Composition

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman) - "Strands"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy) - "Baby Elephant Walk - Encore"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter) - "Alma"

Best Orchestral Performance

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"

Best Opera Recording

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) - "Saariaho: Adriana Mater"

Best Choral Performance

Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing) - "Ochre"

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Caroline Shaw & S Percussion - "Rectangles and Circumstance"

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Víkingur Ólafsson - "Bach: Goldberg Variations"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Aren Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist - "Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price"

Best Classical Compendium

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale) - "Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina"

