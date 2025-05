Daftar Pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2025

TV/Drama



Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo

Best Director: Song Yeon Hwa (Doubt)

Best Screenplay: Im Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Actor: Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best Actress: Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yup

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo Ji

Best Technical Direction: Jang Yeong Gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music)



Film