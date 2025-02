Daftar Pemenang BAFTA Film Awards 2025: Conclave dan The Brutalist Mendominasi

Best Film: Conclave

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Leading Actress: Mikey Madison - Anora

Leading Actor: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Director: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt

Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Perez

Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Animated Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Children's and Family Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



Original Screenplay: A Real Pain

Adapted Screenplay: Conclave

EE Bafta Rising Star Award: David Jonsson

Original Score: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Casting: Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

Cinematography: The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Costume Design: Wicked - Paul Tazewell

Editing: Conclave

Production Design: Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Make-up and Hair: The Substance

Sound: Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe



British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

British Short Animation: Wander to Wonder