Seni
Buku
Arsitektur
Obituari
Film
Sosok
Bahasa Biola Iskandar Widjaja 23 Film dan Serial Terbaru Netflix yang Tayang Mei 2025 BIGHIT MUSIC Siap Debutkan Boy Group Baru pada Kuartal Ketiga Sutardji Calzoum Bachri dan Taufik Ismail Warnai Hari Puisi Nasional
Film

Daftar Pemenang Golden Globe ke-74

Sejumlah pemenang Golden Globe tahun ini mengejutkan.

9 Januari 2017 | 15.49 WIB

Aktris Natalie Portman berpose saat menghadiri Golden Globe Awards ke-74 di Beverly Hills, California, AS, 8 Januari 2017. AP Photo
Perbesar
Aktris Natalie Portman berpose saat menghadiri Golden Globe Awards ke-74 di Beverly Hills, California, AS, 8 Januari 2017. AP Photo

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Jakarta: Perhelatan Golden Globe 2017 sukses diselenggarakan di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat tadi malam. Pergelaran yang ke-74 kalinya ini meninggalkan sejumlah kejutan.


Film La La Land berhasil meraih penghargaan terbanyak yakni 7 penghargaan. Peraih penghargaan terbanyak selanjutnya adalah film Moonlight dan disusul oleh The Crown serta Atlanta


Malam penuh kejutan ini juga berhasil membuat si kuda hitam Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) dan Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) mendapatkan penghargaan masing-masing sebagai Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture dan Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Dilansir People.com, berikut ini daftar pemenang Golden Globe ke-74.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight (Pemenang)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land (Menang)
Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Pemenang)
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Pemenang)
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land (Pemenang)
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Pemenang)
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (Pemenang)

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences (Pemenang)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Pemenang)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

La La Land (Pemenang)
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz (Pemenang)
Arrival, Johann Johannsson
Lion, Dustin O'Hallora, Hauschka
Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia (Pemenang)

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land (Pemenang)
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Divine, France
Elle, France ((Pemenang)
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran
Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown (Pemenang)
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Atlanta (Pemenang)
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Pemenang) 

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Pemenang) 

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta (Pemenang)
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown (Pemenang)
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (Pemenang)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (Pemenang)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

DINI TEJA | PEOPLE 


