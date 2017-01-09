TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Jakarta: Perhelatan Golden Globe 2017 sukses diselenggarakan di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat tadi malam. Pergelaran yang ke-74 kalinya ini meninggalkan sejumlah kejutan.

Film La La Land berhasil meraih penghargaan terbanyak yakni 7 penghargaan. Peraih penghargaan terbanyak selanjutnya adalah film Moonlight dan disusul oleh The Crown serta Atlanta.

Malam penuh kejutan ini juga berhasil membuat si kuda hitam Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) dan Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) mendapatkan penghargaan masing-masing sebagai Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture dan Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.



Dilansir People.com, berikut ini daftar pemenang Golden Globe ke-74.



Best Motion Picture - Drama



Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight (Pemenang)



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land (Menang)

Sing Street



Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama



Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Pemenang)

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Pemenang)

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land (Pemenang)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Pemenang)

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool



Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (Pemenang)



Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Viola Davis, Fences (Pemenang)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Best Director - Motion Picture



Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Pemenang)

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture



La La Land (Pemenang)

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water



Best Original Score - Motion Picture



Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz (Pemenang)

Arrival, Johann Johannsson

Lion, Dustin O'Hallora, Hauschka

Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch



Best Motion Picture - Animated



Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia (Pemenang)



Best Original Song - Motion Picture



"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

"City of Stars," La La Land (Pemenang)

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I'll Go," Moana



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language



Divine, France

Elle, France ((Pemenang)

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran

Toni Erdmann, Germany



Best Television Series - Drama



The Crown (Pemenang)

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy



Atlanta (Pemenang)

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Pemenang)



Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama



Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Pemenang)



Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta (Pemenang)

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (Pemenang)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television



Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (Pemenang)

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown (Pemenang)

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy



Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (Pemenang)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (Pemenang)

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (Pemenang)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld



DINI TEJA | PEOPLE





