TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Jakarta: Perhelatan Golden Globe 2017 sukses diselenggarakan di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat tadi malam. Pergelaran yang ke-74 kalinya ini meninggalkan sejumlah kejutan.
Film La La Land berhasil meraih penghargaan terbanyak yakni 7 penghargaan. Peraih penghargaan terbanyak selanjutnya adalah film Moonlight dan disusul oleh The Crown serta Atlanta.
Malam penuh kejutan ini juga berhasil membuat si kuda hitam Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) dan Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath) mendapatkan penghargaan masing-masing sebagai Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture dan Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.
Dilansir People.com, berikut ini daftar pemenang Golden Globe ke-74.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight (Pemenang)
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land (Menang)
Sing Street
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Pemenang)
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Pemenang)
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land (Pemenang)
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Pemenang)
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals (Pemenang)
Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences (Pemenang)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director - Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Pemenang)
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
La La Land (Pemenang)
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz (Pemenang)
Arrival, Johann Johannsson
Lion, Dustin O'Hallora, Hauschka
Hidden Figures, Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia (Pemenang)
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
"City of Stars," La La Land (Pemenang)
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Divine, France
Elle, France ((Pemenang)
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown (Pemenang)
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Atlanta (Pemenang)
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Pemenang)
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Pemenang)
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta (Pemenang)
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown (Pemenang)
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (Pemenang)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story (Pemenang)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (Pemenang)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
DINI TEJA | PEOPLE
