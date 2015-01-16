TEMPO.CO, Los Angeles, AS – Film besutan sutradara West Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel dan film karya Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman, bersaing ketat pada penghargaan Academy Awards tahun ini. Keduanya masuk dalam sembilan nominasi ajang yang populer disebut Oscar tersebut.



Dominasi keduanya ditantang oleh film The Imitation Game yang digarap sutradara asal Norwegia Morten Tyldum. Film yang dibintangi aktor asal Inggris Bennedict Cumberbatch ini masuk dalam delapan nominasi. Semalam, panitia Academy Awards ke-87 mengumumkan para nominator untuk penghargaan yang rencananya digelar pada 22 Februari mendatang tersebut.



Berikut daftar nominasi Academy Awards tahun ini:



Film Terbaik

"American Sniper"

"Birdman"

"Boyhood"

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

"The Imitation Game"

"Selma"

"The Theory of Everything"

"Whiplash"



Sutradara Terbaik

Wes Anderson, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Alejandro González Iñárritu, "Birdman"

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"

Bennett Miller, “Foxcatcher”

Morten Tyldum, "The Imitation Game"



Aktris Terbaik

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything"

Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"

Rosamund Pike, "Gone Girl"

Reese Witherspoon, "Wild"



Aktor Terbaik

Steve Carell, "Foxcatcher"

Bradley Cooper, “American Sniper”

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Imitation Game"

Michael Keaton, "Birdman"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"



Aktris Pendukung Terbaik

Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"

Laura Dern, “Wild”

Keira Knightley, "The Imitation Game"

Emma Stone, "Birdman"

Meryl Streep, "Into the Woods"



Aktor Pendukung Terbaik

Robert Duvall, "The Judge"

Ethan Hawke, "Boyhood"

Edward Norton, "Birdman"

Mark Ruffalo, "Foxcatcher"

J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"



Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Damien Chazelle, "Whiplash"

Jason Hall, “American Sniper”

Anthony McCarten, "The Theory of Everything"

Graham Moore, "The Imitation Game"



Skenario Asli Terbaik

Wes Anderson and Hugo Guinness, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Dan Futterman and E. Max Frye, "Foxcatcher"

Dan Gilroy, "Nightcrawler"

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo, "Birdman"

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"



Film Berbahasa Asing Terbaik

"Leviathan"

"Ida"

"Tangerines"

“Timbuktu”

"Wild Tales"



Film Dokumenter Terbaik

"CITIZENFOUR"

“Finding Vivian Maier”

"Last Days in Vietnam"

“The Salt in the Earth”

"Virunga”



Film Animasi Terbaik

"Big Hero 6"

"The Boxtrolls"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

“Song of the Sea”

"The Tale of The Princess Kaguya"



Penyuntingan Terbaik

"American Sniper"

"Boyhood"

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

"The Imitation Game"

"Whiplash"



Lagu Terbaik

"Everything is Awesome" from "The LEGO Movie" (written by Shawn Patterson)

"Glory" from "Selma" (written by Common and John Legend)

"Grateful" from "Beyond the Lights" (written by Diane Warren)

"I’m Not Gonna Miss You" from "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me" (written by Glen Campbell)

"Lost Stars" from "Begin Again" (written by Gregg Alexander, Danielle Brisebois, Nick Lashley and Nick Southwood)



Musik Terbaik

Alexandre Desplat, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Imitation Game"

Johann Johannsson, "The Theory of Everything"

Gary Yershon, “Mr. Turner”

Hans Zimmer, "Interstellar"



Sinematografi Terbaik

Roger Deakins, "Unbroken"

Emmanuel Lubezki, "Birdman"

Dick Pope, "Mr. Turner"

Robert Yeoman, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski, “Ida”



Desain Kostum Terbaik

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

“Inherent Vice”

"Into the Woods"

"Maleficent"

"Mr. Turner"



Tata Rias dan Tata Rambut Terbaik

"Foxcatcher"

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"



Desain Produksi Terbaik

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

“The Imitation Game”

“Interstellar”

"Into the Woods"

"Mr. Turner"



Penyuntingan Suara Terbaik

"American Sniper"

“Birdman”

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"

"Interstellar"

"Unbroken"



Mixing Suara Terbaik

"American Sniper"

"Birdman"

“Interstellar”

"Unbroken"

“Whiplash”



Efek Visual Terbaik

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier"

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"

"Guardians of the Galaxy"

"Interstellar"

"X-Men: Days of Future Past"



Film Pendek Live Action Terbaik

"Aya"

“Boogaloo and Graham”

“Butter Lamp”

“Parvaneh”

"The Phone Call"



Film Pendek Animasi Terbaik

"The Bigger Picture"

"The Dam Keeper"

"Feast"

"Me and My Moulton"

“A Single Life”



Film Pendek Dokumenter Terbaik

“Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”

"Joanna"

"Our Curse"

“The Reaper”

"White Earth"



