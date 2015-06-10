Film Paul Walker Rajai Unggulan Teen Award 2015

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan Teen Choice Awards kembali akan digelar. Tepatnya pada 16 Agustus mendatang. Dilansir Usmagazine, Rabu 10 Juni 2015, ajang ini diborong oleh film yang dibintangi mendiang Paul Walker.



Dalam kategori film, Furious 7 menjadi film yang dikategorikan dalam beberapa unggulan.



Furious 7 masuk dalam kategori Movie Action/Adventure. Dalam kategori ini, film yang dibintangi Vin Diesel ini akan bersaing dengan The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Kingsman: The Secret Service, San Andreas, Tracers dan The Maze Runner.



Selain itu, Aktor Paul Walker juga masuk dalam unggulan untuk kategori Movie Actor Action/Adventure.

Berikut daftar nominasi Teen Choice Awards 2015 Kategori film:



1.Choice Movie: Action/Adventure:



"Furious 7"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Kingsman: The Secret Service"

"San Andreas"

"The Maze Runner"

"Tracers"



2.Choice Movie Actor: Action/Adventure:

Ansel Elgort - "The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

Dylan O'Brien - "The Maze Runner"

Paul Walker - "Furious 7"

Taylor Lautner - "Tracers"

Theo James - "The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

Vin Diesel - "Furious 7"



3.Choice Movie Actress: Action/Adventure:

Alexandra Daddario - "San Andreas"

Jordana Brewster - "Furious 7"

Kaya Scodelario - "The Maze Runner"

Maggie Gracer - "Tak3n"

Shailene Woodley - "The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

Michelle Rodriguez - "Furious 7"



4.Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy:

"Avengers: Age of Ultron"

"Cinderella"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

"Tomorrowland"



5.Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy:

Channing Tatum - "Jupiter Ascending"

Chris Hemsworth - "Avengers: Age of Ultron"

George Clooney - "Tomorrowland"

Josh Hutcherson - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

Liam Hemsworth - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

Robert Downey Jr. - "Avengers: Age of Ultron"



6.Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy:

Mila Kunis - "Jupiter Ascending"

Britt Robertson - "Tomorrowland"

Lily James - "Cinderella"

Jennifer Lawrence - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

Mackenzie Johansson - "Interstellar"

Scarlett Johansson - "Avengers: Age of Ultron"



7. Choice Movie: Drama:

"Fury"

"If I Stay"

"McFarland, USA"

"The Age of Adaline"

"The Longest Ride"

"The Theory of Everything"



8.Choice Movie Actor: Drama:

Scott Eastwood - "The Longest Ride"

James Franco - "True Story"

Jonah Hill - "True Story"

Chris Hemsworth - "Blackhat"

Eddie Redmayne - "The Theory of Everything"

Logan Lerman - "Fury"



9.Choice Movie Actress: Drama:

Britt Robertson - "The Longest Ride"

Blake Lively - "The Age of Adaline"

Felicity Jones - "True Story"

Reese Witherspoon - "Wild"

Kristen Stewart - "Still Alice"

Chloe Moretz - "If I Stay"

RINA ATMASARI