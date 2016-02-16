Ini Para Peraih Piala Grammy Awards 2016

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Grammy Awards 2016 digelar Senin, 15 Februari 2016, waktu Amerika Serikat atau Selasa siang, 16 Februari 2016, waktu Indonesia.



Ajang penghargaan musik yang memasuki perhelatan ke-58 ini digelar di Staples Center, Los Angeles dan ditayangkan secara live di CBS mulai pukul 5 sore hingga 8.30 malam PST.



Acara yang dipandu LL Cool J dimeriahkan sederet musisi mulai dari Adele, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Miguel, Demi Lovato, Chris Stapleton, Pitbull, Tori Kelly dan James Bay.



Berikut daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2016:



Best Rock Performance: Alabama Shakes, "Don't Wanna Fight"

Best Musical Theater Album: Hamilton

Song of the Year: Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterfly

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar feat. Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat, "These Walls"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Bill Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern

Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"



Best Alternative Music Album: Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color

Best Rock Album: Muse, Drones

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, "Alright"

Best Rock Song: Alabama Shakes, "Don't Wanna Fight"

Best R&B Album: D'Angelo and the Vanguard, Black Messiah

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd, Beauty Behind the Madness

Best R&B Performance: The Weeknd, "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)"

Best R&B Song: D'Angelo and The Vanguard, "Really Love"



Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway, "Little Ghetto Boy"

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skrillex and Diplo, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü

Best Dance Recording: Skrillex and Diplo With Justin Bieber, "Where Are Ü Now"

Best Music Video: Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar, "Bad Blood"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"

Best Country Song: Little Big Town, "Girl Crush"

Best Music Film: Amy Winehouse, Amy

Best Rap/Song Collaboration: Common & John Legend, "Glory"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift, 1989

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Tobymac, This Is Not a Test

Best Roots Gospel Album: The Fairfield Four, Still Rockin' My Soul

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Pitbull, Dale

Best Latin Pop Album: Ricky Martin, A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)



Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K., Live at Madison Square Garden

Best Spoken Word Album: Jimmy Carter, A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Birdman

Best Gospel Album: Israel & Newbreed, Covered: Alive Is Asia [Live] (Deluxe)

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kirk Franklin, "Wanna Be Happy?"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Francesca Battistelli, "Holy Spirit"

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Stephen Paulus, Paulus: Prayers & Remembrances

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Joyce DiDonato and Antonio Pappano, Joyce & Tony - Live From Wigmore Hall

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Augustin Hadelich, "Dutilleux: Violin Concerto, L'Arbre Des Songes"

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Eighth Blackbird, "Filament"

Best Choral Performance: Charles Bruffy, "Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil"

Best Opera Recording: Saito Kinen Orchestra; SKF Matsumoto Chorus & SKF Matsumoto Children's Chorus, "Ravel: L'Enfant Et Les Sortilèges; Shéhérazade"

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Jon Cleary, Go Go Juice

Best Folk Album: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

Best Blues Album: Buddy Guy, Born to Play Guitar

Best Bluegrass Album: The Steeldrivers, The Muscle Shoals Recordings

Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free

Best American Roots Song: Jason Isbell, "24 Frames"

Best American Roots Performance: Mavis Staples, "See That My Grave Is Kept Clean"

Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra, Son De Panamá

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Los Tigres Del Norte, Realidades - Deluxe Edition



Best Children's Album: Tim Kubart, Home

Best World Album: Angélique Kidjo, Sings

Best Reggae Album: Morgan Heritage, Strictly Roots

Best Latin Jazz Album: Eliane Elias, Made in Brazil

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Maria Schneider, The Thompson Fields

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Past Present

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Cécile McLorin Salvant, For One to Love

Best Surround Sound Album: James Guthrie and Joel Plante, Amused To Death

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical: Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk (Dave Audé Remix)"

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color

Best Historical Album: Various artists; The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Various Artists, The Rise & Fall Of Paramount Records, Volume Two (1928-32)



Best Album Notes: Joni Mitchell, Love Has Many Faces: A Quartet, A Ballet, Waiting To Be Danced

Best Recording Package: Sarah Dodds, Shauna Dodds & Dick Reeves; Asleep at the Wheel, Still the King: Celebrating the Music of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Maria Schneider, "Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Avi Kaplin, Kirstin Taylor, Kevin K.O. Olusola; "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy"

Best Instrumental Composition: Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, "The Afro Latin Jazz Suite"



MusiCares Person of the Year: Lionel Richie

Record of the Year: Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk"

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, 1989

Best New Artist: Meghan Trainor

TABLOIDBINTANG.COM