Seulgi Red Velvet Kembali dengan Mini Album Kedua Accidentally On Purpose

Kolaborasi dan Soundtrack (OST)

- Only You (OST Hwarang, 2017) – bersama Wendy

- Always (OST The Crowned Clown, 2019)

- Who Are You (2021) – bersama BamBam

- In My Memory (OST Doctor Slump, 2024)

- You’re My Joy and Luck (OST Fu Bao and Grandfather, 2024)