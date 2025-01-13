7 Contoh Applications Letter dalam Bahasa Inggris untuk Melamar Pekerjaan

TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA - Application letter atau surat lamaran kerja adalah dokumen resmi yang dibuat oleh seseorang untuk melamar pekerjaan di sebuah perusahaan atau institusi. Application letter berfungsi sebagai pengantar yang menjelaskan tujuan pengiriman lamaran, kualifikasi pelamar, serta alasan mengapa pelamar layak dipertimbangkan untuk posisi tertentu.

Surat ini sering dilampirkan bersama CV atau resume dan berperan penting untuk menarik perhatian perekrut agar mempertimbangkan pelamar untuk melanjutkan ke tahap berikutnya, seperti wawancara.

Fungsi Application Letter Berikut adalah beberapa fungsi application letter yang penting untuk diketahui.



Memperkenalkan Diri Applications letter berfungsi untuk menyampaikan informasi pribadi singkat tentang siapa Anda.



Menarik Perhatian Memberikan alasan mengapa Anda cocok untuk posisi yang dilamar.



Menonjolkan Kualifikasi Applications letter berfungsi untuk menunjukkan keterampilan, pengalaman, dan pencapaian yang relevan.



Mengungkapkan Ketertarikan Menyatakan minat Anda terhadap perusahaan dan posisi yang ditawarkan.



Memperkuat Resume Sebagai pelengkap resume, applications letter berguna untuk memberikan penjelasan lebih rinci mengenai kualifikasi Anda.

Contoh Application Letter dalam Bahasa Inggris 1. Application Letter untuk Fresh Graduate Dear Hiring Manager,

I am writing to express my interest in the Marketing Assistant position at ABC Corporation. As a recent graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from XYZ University, I am eager to apply my knowledge and enthusiasm to contribute to your team.

During my studies, I developed skills in market research, digital marketing strategies, and social media management. I also completed an internship at XYZ Agency, where I assisted in creating social media campaigns that increased engagement by 20%. I am excited about the opportunity to bring my creativity and dedication to ABC Corporation.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to discussing how my skills align with your team’s goals.

Best regards,

(Your Name)

2. Application Letter untuk Posisi Experienced Professional

Dear (Employer's Name),

I am excited to apply for the position of Senior Project Manager at DEF Industries. With over five years of experience leading cross-functional teams and successfully managing multimillion-dollar projects, I believe I am well-equipped to drive results for your organization.

At GHI Company, I led a team that completed a $2M infrastructure project ahead of schedule and under budget. My expertise in stakeholder communication, risk assessment, and resource allocation allowed me to exceed client expectations consistently. I am passionate about delivering high-quality results and fostering a collaborative team environment.

I would welcome the opportunity to discuss how my experience aligns with DEF Industries' objectives. Thank you for considering my application.

Sincerely,

(Your Name)

3. Application Letter untuk Magang Dear Internship Coordinator,

I am writing to apply for the Finance Intern position at JKL Company. Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Finance at XYZ University, I have a strong foundation in financial analysis and reporting.

Through my coursework, I have honed my analytical and problem-solving skills. I am particularly proficient in Microsoft Excel and have experience working with financial data. I am eager to gain practical experience and contribute to the success of JKL Company.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the opportunity to learn and grow with your team.

Best regards,

(Your Name)





4. Application Letter untuk Posisi Customer Service

Dear Hiring Team,

I am excited to apply for the Customer Service Representative position at MNO Company. With two years of experience in customer support, I have developed strong communication and problem-solving skills that allow me to resolve customer concerns effectively.

In my previous role at PQR Ltd., I achieved a 95% customer satisfaction rating by addressing inquiries efficiently and ensuring positive experiences. I am enthusiastic about providing exceptional service to clients and contributing to MNO Company’s reputation for excellence.

I look forward to the chance to discuss how my skills can benefit your team. Thank you for considering my application.

Sincerely,

(Your Name)





5. Application Letter untuk Posisi Guru

Dear Principal (Last Name),

I am writing to apply for the English Teacher position at XYZ High School. With a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and three years of teaching experience, I am committed to inspiring students to achieve academic excellence.

In my current role at ABC Academy, I implemented creative lesson plans that improved student engagement and increased average test scores by 15%. My passion for education, combined with my strong communication skills, allows me to connect with students and foster a positive learning environment.

Thank you for considering my application. I welcome the opportunity to discuss my teaching philosophy and qualifications further.

Sincerely,

(Your Name)





6. Application Letter untuk Posisi IT Support

Dear (Hiring Manager’s Name),

I am writing to apply for the IT Support Specialist position at LMN Corporation. With a diploma in Computer Science and over three years of experience troubleshooting hardware and software issues, I am confident in my ability to ensure smooth IT operations within your organization.

At ABC Tech, I resolved 95% of technical issues on the first attempt and implemented system improvements that reduced downtime by 20%. My dedication to solving problems efficiently and my ability to work under pressure make me an ideal fit for this role.

Thank you for reviewing my application. I would be pleased to discuss how I can contribute to LMN Corporation’s IT team.

Best regards,

(Your Name)





7. Application Letter untuk Posisi Administrasi

Dear (Hiring Team),

I am pleased to apply for the Administrative Assistant position at XYZ Company. With strong organizational skills and two years of experience managing office operations, I am confident in my ability to contribute to your team’s success.

At DEF Ltd., I coordinated scheduling, maintained accurate records, and improved document management systems, increasing efficiency by 15%. I am detail-oriented, proficient in Microsoft Office, and committed to ensuring smooth day-to-day operations.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to the possibility of joining your team.

Sincerely,