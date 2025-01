100 Contoh Motto Hidup untuk Menginspirasi Kehidupan dengan Penuh Makna

Jika Anda mencari contoh motto hidup, berikut adalah kumpulan motto hidup singkat dan inspiratif yang dapat memberi Anda semangat baru dalam menjalani hari-hari penuh dinamika.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."

"Believe you can and you're halfway there."

"The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today."

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop."

"Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life."

"In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity."

"The best way to predict the future is to create it."

"Don’t wait for opportunity, create it."

"Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it."

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."

"Dream big and dare to fail."

"Be the change you wish to see in the world."

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do."

"Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going."

"Everything you can imagine is real."

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."

"Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but about learning to dance in the rain."