Daftar Pemenang SAG Awards 2025, Conclave Sabet Hadiah Utama

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Conclave



Stunt Ensembles





Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: The Fall Guy



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Shogun



Television Programs





Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Colin Farrell - The Penguin



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai - Shogun



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Shogun



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Only Murders in the Building