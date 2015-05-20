TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Black Entertainment Television Awards kembali akan digelar. Sebelum acara penghargaan ini digelar, pihak BET Awards 2015 mengumumkan para selebritas yang berhasil masuk dalam nominasi.



Dalam dunia musik, Chris Brown sukses merajai nominasi. Mantan kekasih Rihanna tersebut dikategorikan ke dalam enam nominasi, di antaranya Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, dan Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award.



Menyusul Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj mendapatkan lima nominasi. Pelantun Anaconda tersebut masuk kategori Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, serta dua nominasi untuk kategori Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award.



BET Awards 2015 akan digelar di Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, pada 28 Juni mendatang. Seperti dilansir Usmagazine, Selasa, 19 Mei 2015, berikut ini daftar nominasi untuk kategori musik:



Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:



Beyonce Knowles

Janelle Monae

Jhene Aiko

Ciara

Rihanna

K. Michelle



Best New Artist:



DeJ Loaf

Fetty Wap

Rae Sremmurd

Sam Smith

Tinashe



Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:



Azealia Banks

Nicki Minaj

Tink

Iggy Azalea

Trina

DeJ Loaf



Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:



J. Cole

Drake

Common

Kendrick Lamar

Big Sean

Wale



Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:



The Weeknd

John Legend

Trey Songz

Usher

August Alsina

Chris Brown



Best Group:



A$AP Mob

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Rich Gang

Young Money

Jodeci



Best Collaboration:



Chris Brown, Lil Wayne dan Tyga: Loyal

Big Sean feat E-40: I Don't F**k with You

August Alsina dan Nicki Minaj: No Love (Remix)

Common dan John Legend: Glory (OST Selma)

Chris Brown, Usher dan Rick Ross: New Flame

Mark Ronson dan Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk



Best Gospel Artist:



Deitrick Haddon

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Lecrae

Mali Music

Michelle Williams (II)



Video of the Year:



Beyonce Knowles: 7/11

Chris Brown, Usher dan Rick Ross: New Flame

Chris Brown, Lil Wayne dan Tyga: Loyal

Big Sean feat E-40: I Don't F**k with You

Nicki Minaj: Anaconda

Common dan John Legend: Glory (OST Selma)



Video Director of the Year:



Benny Boom

Beyonce Knowles, Ed Burke dan Todd Tourso

Chris Robinson

Fatima Robinson

Hype Williams



Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award:



Beyonce Knowles: 7/11

DeJ Loaf: Try Me

Kendrick Lamar: I

Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, dan Chris Brown: Only

Rae Sremmurd, Nicki Minaj, dan Young Thug: Throw Sum Mo

The Weeknd: Earned It (OST Fifty Shades of Grey)



Centric Award:



Avery Sunshine: Call My Name

Jazmine Sullivan dan Meek Mill: Dumb

Mark Ronson dan Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk

Sam Smith dan Mary J. Blige: Stay with Me

The Weeknd: Earned It (OST Fifty Shades of Grey)



Best International Act - Inggris:



FKA twigs

Fuse Odg

Lethal Bizzle

Little Simz

Mnek

Stormzy



RINA ATMASARI | USMAGAZINE