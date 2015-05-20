Scroll ke bawah untuk membaca berita

Seni

Chris Brown Rajai Nominasi BET Awards 2015 &nbsp;

Chris Brown sukses merajai nominasi. Mantan kekasih Rihanna tersebut dikategorikan ke dalam enam nominasi.

20 Mei 2015 | 20.33 WIB

Penyanyi Chris Brown menghadiri acara penerimaan penghargaan Grammy Award 2013 di Los Angeles, (10/2). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Penyanyi Chris Brown menghadiri acara penerimaan penghargaan Grammy Award 2013 di Los Angeles, (10/2). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Black Entertainment Television Awards kembali akan digelar. Sebelum acara penghargaan ini digelar, pihak BET Awards 2015 mengumumkan para selebritas yang berhasil masuk dalam nominasi.

Dalam dunia musik, Chris Brown sukses merajai nominasi. Mantan kekasih Rihanna tersebut dikategorikan ke dalam enam nominasi, di antaranya Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, dan Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award.

Menyusul Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj mendapatkan lima nominasi. Pelantun Anaconda tersebut masuk kategori Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, serta dua nominasi untuk kategori Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award.

BET Awards 2015 akan digelar di Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, pada 28 Juni mendatang. Seperti dilansir Usmagazine, Selasa, 19 Mei 2015, berikut ini daftar nominasi untuk kategori musik:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyonce Knowles
Janelle Monae
Jhene Aiko
Ciara
Rihanna
K. Michelle

Best New Artist:

DeJ Loaf
Fetty Wap
Rae Sremmurd
Sam Smith
Tinashe

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Azealia Banks
Nicki Minaj
Tink
Iggy Azalea
Trina
DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist:

J. Cole
Drake
Common
Kendrick Lamar
Big Sean
Wale

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist:

The Weeknd
John Legend
Trey Songz
Usher
August Alsina
Chris Brown

Best Group:

A$AP Mob
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Rich Gang
Young Money
Jodeci

Best Collaboration:

Chris Brown, Lil Wayne dan Tyga: Loyal
Big Sean feat E-40: I Don't F**k with You
August Alsina dan Nicki Minaj: No Love (Remix)
Common dan John Legend: Glory (OST Selma)
Chris Brown, Usher dan Rick Ross: New Flame
Mark Ronson dan Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk

Best Gospel Artist:

Deitrick Haddon
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Lecrae
Mali Music
Michelle Williams (II)

Video of the Year:

Beyonce Knowles: 7/11
Chris Brown, Usher dan Rick Ross: New Flame
Chris Brown, Lil Wayne dan Tyga: Loyal
Big Sean feat E-40: I Don't F**k with You
Nicki Minaj: Anaconda
Common dan John Legend: Glory (OST Selma)

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom
Beyonce Knowles, Ed Burke dan Todd Tourso
Chris Robinson
Fatima Robinson
Hype Williams

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award:

Beyonce Knowles: 7/11
DeJ Loaf: Try Me
Kendrick Lamar: I


Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, dan Chris Brown: Only
Rae Sremmurd, Nicki Minaj, dan Young Thug: Throw Sum Mo
The Weeknd: Earned It (OST Fifty Shades of Grey)

Centric Award:

Avery Sunshine: Call My Name
Jazmine Sullivan dan Meek Mill: Dumb
Mark Ronson dan Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk
Sam Smith dan Mary J. Blige: Stay with Me
The Weeknd: Earned It (OST Fifty Shades of Grey)

Best International Act - Inggris:

FKA twigs
Fuse Odg
Lethal Bizzle
Little Simz
Mnek
Stormzy

RINA ATMASARI | USMAGAZINE

