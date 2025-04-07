Daftar Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2025

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Dafar lengkap nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards ke-61 resmi diumumkan pada Senin, 7 April 2025. When Life Gives You Tangerines mendominasi kategori drama dengan meraih delapan nominasi, termasuk Drama Terbaik, Aktor dan Aktris Terbaik, hingga Sutradara Terbaik.
Melansir dari Soompi, nomine ditentukan dari acara televisi, program OTT (over-the-top) dan film yang tayang mulai 1 April 2024 hingga 31 Maret 2025. Khusus untuk serial, nomine dipilih berdasarkan program yang telah menayangkan setidaknya sepertiga dari serial tersebut hingga 31 Maret 2025.
Upacara Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 akan diselenggarakan pada Senin, 5 Mei di COEX D Hall di Seoul, Korea Selatan dan disiarkan langsung melalui JTBC, JTBC2, dan JTBC4. Seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, Baeksang Awards bekerja sama dengan Gucci dan menghadirkan nominasi Gucci Impact Award.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2025:
TV/Drama
Best Drama
Lovely Runner
The Tale of Lady Ok
Doubt
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Variety Show
Iron Girls
Stage Fighter
Ajossi’s Life
Punghyanggo
Culinary Class Wars
Best Educational Show
Docuprime-Where Is My Final Home
Just Family
Saddle the Wind with You 2
Special-Hakjeon
Shaman: Whispers from the dead
Best Director
Kim Won Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Kim Hee Won (Light Shop)
Song Yeon Hwa (Doubt)
Lee Do Yoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Jung Ji In (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Best Screenplay
Kim Jung Min (Family Matters)
Park Ji Sook (The Tale of Lady Ok)
Lee Si Eun (Lovely Runner)
Im Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Choi Yu Na (Good Partner)
Best Actor
Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner)
Lee Jun Hyuk (Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard)
Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Han Suk Kyu (Doubt)
Best Actress
Go Min Si (The Frog)
Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)
IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Jang Nara (Good Partner)
Best Supporting Actor
Kim Jun Han (Good Partner)
Roh Jae Won (Squid Game 2)
Yoon Kyung Ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Hyeon Bong Sik (Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard)
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Guk Hee (Family Matters)
Kim Jae Hwa (The Tale of Lady Ok)
Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Oh Kyung Hwa (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Jung Eun Chae (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Best New Actor
Kim Jung Jin (Doubt)
Song Geon Hee (Lovely Runner)
Cha Woo Min (Study Group)
Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)
Heo Nam Jun (Your Honor)
Best New Actress
Kim Tae Yeon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Roh Jeong Eui (The Witch)
Jo Yoon Soo (The Tyrant)
Chae Won Bin (Doubt)
Ha Young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)
Best Male Entertainer
Kim Won Hoon
Dex
Sung Si Kyung
Shin Dong Yup
Yoo Jae Suk
Best Female Entertainer
Lee Soo Ji
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Ye Eun
Haewon
Hong Jin Kyung
Best Technical Direction
Lee Young Joo (Culinary Class Wars – art)
Lee Jin Suk, Lee Deok Hoon (Doubt – camera)
Jang Yeong Gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music)
Jo Dong Hyuk (Study Group – stunt coordination)
Hong Jung Ho, Lee Seung Je, Kim Dae Joon, Kim Jung Min (Hellbound 2 – VFX)
Film
Best Film
Love in the Big City
Revolver
House of the Seasons
Uprising
Harbin
Best Director
Park Yi Woong (The Land of Morning Calm)
Oh Seung Wook (Revolver)
Woo Min Ho (Harbin)
Lee Eon Hee (Love in the Big City)
Lee Jong Pil (Escape)
Best New Director
Kim Se Hwee (Following)
Nam Dong Hyeop (Handsome Guys)
Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)
Lee Mi Rang (Concerning My Daughter)
Jung Ji Hye (Jeong-Sun)
Best Actor
Yoon Joo Sang (The Land of Morning Calm)
Lee Byung Hun (The Match)
Lee Hee Joon (Handsome Guys)
Jo Jung Suk (Pilot)
Hyun Bin (Harbin)
Best Actress
Kim Go Eun (Love in the Big City)
Kim Geum Soon (Jeong-Sun)
Song Hye Kyo (Dark Nuns)
Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)
Cho Yeo Jeong (Hidden Face)
Best Supporting Actor
Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape)
Park Jung Min (Uprising)
Yoo Jae Myung (Land of Happiness)
Jung Hae In (I, the Executioner)
Jo Woo Jin (Harbin)
Best Supporting Actress
Gong Seung Yeon (Handsome Guys)
Claudia Kim (A Normal Family)
Lim Ji Yeon (Revolver)
Jeon Yeo Been (Dark Nuns)
Han Sun Hwa (Pilot)
Best New Actor
Kang Seung Ho (House of the Seasons)
Noh Sang Hyun (Love in the Big City)
Moon Woo Jin (Dark Nuns)
Jang Sung Bum (Work To Do)
Jung Sung Il (Uprising)
Best New Actress
Roh Yoon Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)
Park Ji Hyun (Hidden Face)
Lee Myung Ha (Mimang)
Hyeri (Victory)
Ha Seo Yoon (Streaming)
Best Scenario
Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin (The Match)
Park Yi Woong (The Land of Morning Calm)
Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook (Uprising)
Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul (Revolver)
Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)
Best Technical Direction
Park Byung Joo (Wonderland – VFX)
Yoo Sang Seop, Jang Han Seung (I, the Executioner – action)
Lee Seo Jin (Pilot – makeup)
Jo Young Wook (Uprising – music)
Hong Kyung Pyo (Harbin – camera)
Gucci Impact Award
Blesser
Love in the Big City
The Voices of The Silenced
The Land of Morning Calm
Jeong-Sun
