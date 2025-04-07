Daftar Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2025

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Dafar lengkap nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards ke-61 resmi diumumkan pada Senin, 7 April 2025. When Life Gives You Tangerines mendominasi kategori drama dengan meraih delapan nominasi, termasuk Drama Terbaik, Aktor dan Aktris Terbaik, hingga Sutradara Terbaik.



Pilihan Editor: Daftar Pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2024, Moving Raih Daesang



Melansir dari Soompi, nomine ditentukan dari acara televisi, program OTT (over-the-top) dan film yang tayang mulai 1 April 2024 hingga 31 Maret 2025. Khusus untuk serial, nomine dipilih berdasarkan program yang telah menayangkan setidaknya sepertiga dari serial tersebut hingga 31 Maret 2025.



Upacara Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 akan diselenggarakan pada Senin, 5 Mei di COEX D Hall di Seoul, Korea Selatan dan disiarkan langsung melalui JTBC, JTBC2, dan JTBC4. Seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, Baeksang Awards bekerja sama dengan Gucci dan menghadirkan nominasi Gucci Impact Award.



Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2025:



TV/Drama



Best Drama

Lovely Runner

The Tale of Lady Ok

Doubt

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

When Life Gives You Tangerines



Best Variety Show

Iron Girls

Stage Fighter

Ajossi’s Life

Punghyanggo

Culinary Class Wars



Best Educational Show

Docuprime-Where Is My Final Home

Just Family

Saddle the Wind with You 2

Special-Hakjeon

Shaman: Whispers from the dead



Best Director

Kim Won Seok (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Kim Hee Won (Light Shop)

Song Yeon Hwa (Doubt)

Lee Do Yoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Jung Ji In (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)



Best Screenplay

Kim Jung Min (Family Matters)

Park Ji Sook (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Lee Si Eun (Lovely Runner)

Im Sang Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Choi Yu Na (Good Partner)



Best Actor

Park Bo Gum (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Byeon Woo Seok (Lovely Runner)

Lee Jun Hyuk (Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard)

Ju Ji Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Han Suk Kyu (Doubt)



Best Actress

Go Min Si (The Frog)

Kim Tae Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Jang Nara (Good Partner)



Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jun Han (Good Partner)

Roh Jae Won (Squid Game 2)

Yoon Kyung Ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Choi Dae Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Hyeon Bong Sik (Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard)



Best Supporting Actress

Kim Guk Hee (Family Matters)

Kim Jae Hwa (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Yeom Hye Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Oh Kyung Hwa (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

Jung Eun Chae (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)



Best New Actor

Kim Jung Jin (Doubt)

Song Geon Hee (Lovely Runner)

Cha Woo Min (Study Group)

Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

Heo Nam Jun (Your Honor)



Best New Actress

Kim Tae Yeon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Roh Jeong Eui (The Witch)

Jo Yoon Soo (The Tyrant)

Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

Ha Young (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)



Best Male Entertainer

Kim Won Hoon

Dex

Sung Si Kyung

Shin Dong Yup

Yoo Jae Suk



Best Female Entertainer

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Ji Ye Eun

Haewon

Hong Jin Kyung



Best Technical Direction

Lee Young Joo (Culinary Class Wars – art)

Lee Jin Suk, Lee Deok Hoon (Doubt – camera)

Jang Yeong Gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music)

Jo Dong Hyuk (Study Group – stunt coordination)

Hong Jung Ho, Lee Seung Je, Kim Dae Joon, Kim Jung Min (Hellbound 2 – VFX)



Film



Best Film

Love in the Big City

Revolver

House of the Seasons

Uprising

Harbin



Best Director

Park Yi Woong (The Land of Morning Calm)

Oh Seung Wook (Revolver)

Woo Min Ho (Harbin)

Lee Eon Hee (Love in the Big City)

Lee Jong Pil (Escape)



Best New Director

Kim Se Hwee (Following)

Nam Dong Hyeop (Handsome Guys)

Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)

Lee Mi Rang (Concerning My Daughter)

Jung Ji Hye (Jeong-Sun)



Best Actor

Yoon Joo Sang (The Land of Morning Calm)

Lee Byung Hun (The Match)

Lee Hee Joon (Handsome Guys)

Jo Jung Suk (Pilot)

Hyun Bin (Harbin)



Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (Love in the Big City)

Kim Geum Soon (Jeong-Sun)

Song Hye Kyo (Dark Nuns)

Jeon Do Yeon (Revolver)

Cho Yeo Jeong (Hidden Face)



Best Supporting Actor

Koo Kyo Hwan (Escape)

Park Jung Min (Uprising)

Yoo Jae Myung (Land of Happiness)

Jung Hae In (I, the Executioner)

Jo Woo Jin (Harbin)



Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon (Handsome Guys)

Claudia Kim (A Normal Family)

Lim Ji Yeon (Revolver)

Jeon Yeo Been (Dark Nuns)

Han Sun Hwa (Pilot)



Best New Actor

Kang Seung Ho (House of the Seasons)

Noh Sang Hyun (Love in the Big City)

Moon Woo Jin (Dark Nuns)

Jang Sung Bum (Work To Do)

Jung Sung Il (Uprising)



Best New Actress

Roh Yoon Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)

Park Ji Hyun (Hidden Face)

Lee Myung Ha (Mimang)

Hyeri (Victory)

Ha Seo Yoon (Streaming)



Best Scenario

Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin (The Match)

Park Yi Woong (The Land of Morning Calm)

Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook (Uprising)

Oh Seung Wook, Joo Byul (Revolver)

Oh Jung Min (House of the Seasons)



Best Technical Direction

Park Byung Joo (Wonderland – VFX)

Yoo Sang Seop, Jang Han Seung (I, the Executioner – action)

Lee Seo Jin (Pilot – makeup)

Jo Young Wook (Uprising – music)

Hong Kyung Pyo (Harbin – camera)



Gucci Impact Award

Blesser

Love in the Big City

The Voices of The Silenced

The Land of Morning Calm

Jeong-Sun