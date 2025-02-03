Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025, Kendrick Lamar dan Beyonce Borong Penghargaan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Grammy Awards 2025 digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles pada Ahad, 2 Februari, setelah beberapa pekan sebelumnya kawasan tersebut dilanda kebakaran besar. Malam penghargaan tahunan ini tidak hanya merayakan prestasi para musisi, tapi juga menggalang dana untuk membantu pemulihan pasca kebakaran hutan di Los Angeles. Sejumlah dana yang terkumpul melalui acara ini akan digunakan untuk mendukung korban kebakaran dan korban di industri musik, seperti yang dilaporkan oleh Los Angeles Times.
Kemenangan Besar untuk Kendrick Lamar dan Beyonce
Pada malam puncak Grammy, Kendrick Lamar keluar sebagai pemenang terbesar dengan meraih lima penghargaan, termasuk dua penghargaan utama: Record of the Year dan Song of the Year untuk lagu ‘Not Like Us’. Beyonce meraih penghargaan Album of the Year dan meraih tiga penghargaan lainnya termasuk Best Country Album untuk Cowboy Carter dan Best Country Duo/Group Performance bersama Miley Cyrus untuk lagu ‘II Most Wanted’.
Salah satu kejutan malam itu adalah kemenangan Chappell Roan yang berhasil meraih penghargaan Best New Artist setelah bersaing ketat dengan nama-nama besar lainnya. Beberapa pemenang lainnya adalah Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, St. Vincent, hingga SZA dan Chris Brown.
Dilansir dari Billboard, berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025:
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
Record of the Year
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Alicia Keys
Best Pop Solo Performance
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short N' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Neverender - Justice & Tame Impala
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat - Charli XCX
Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones
Best Rock Performance
Now and Then - The Beatles
Best Metal Performance
Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
Best Rock Song
Broken Man - St Vincent
Best Alternative Music Performance
Flea - St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
All Born Screaming - St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Made For Me (Live on BET) - Muni Long
Best R&B Song
Saturn - SZA
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) - Chris Brown
Best Rap Performance
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii
Best Melodic Rap Performance
3:AM - Rapsody feat Erykah Badu
Best Country Solo Performance
It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter - Beyonce
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song
The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Dune: Part Two
Best Song Written for Visual Media
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
The Heart, The Mind, The Soul - Tank and The Bangas
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration - Jimmy Carter
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein
Best Music Video
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
