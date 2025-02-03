Daftar Pemenang Grammy Awards 2025, Kendrick Lamar dan Beyonce Borong Penghargaan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Grammy Awards 2025 digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles pada Ahad, 2 Februari, setelah beberapa pekan sebelumnya kawasan tersebut dilanda kebakaran besar. Malam penghargaan tahunan ini tidak hanya merayakan prestasi para musisi, tapi juga menggalang dana untuk membantu pemulihan pasca kebakaran hutan di Los Angeles. Sejumlah dana yang terkumpul melalui acara ini akan digunakan untuk mendukung korban kebakaran dan korban di industri musik, seperti yang dilaporkan oleh Los Angeles Times.

Pilihan Editor: Taylor Swift Jadi Penyanyi Perempuan Pertama dengan 7 Nominasi Album of the Year di Grammy Awards Kemenangan Besar untuk Kendrick Lamar dan Beyonce Pada malam puncak Grammy, Kendrick Lamar keluar sebagai pemenang terbesar dengan meraih lima penghargaan, termasuk dua penghargaan utama: Record of the Year dan Song of the Year untuk lagu ‘Not Like Us’. Beyonce meraih penghargaan Album of the Year dan meraih tiga penghargaan lainnya termasuk Best Country Album untuk Cowboy Carter dan Best Country Duo/Group Performance bersama Miley Cyrus untuk lagu ‘II Most Wanted’.

Salah satu kejutan malam itu adalah kemenangan Chappell Roan yang berhasil meraih penghargaan Best New Artist setelah bersaing ketat dengan nama-nama besar lainnya. Beberapa pemenang lainnya adalah Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, St. Vincent, hingga SZA dan Chris Brown.

Dilansir dari Billboard, berikut adalah daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2025:

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

Record of the Year

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Alicia Keys

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short N' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Neverender - Justice & Tame Impala

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat - Charli XCX

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds - The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Performance

Now and Then - The Beatles

Best Metal Performance

Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) - Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Song

Broken Man - St Vincent

Best Alternative Music Performance

Flea - St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

All Born Screaming - St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Made For Me (Live on BET) - Muni Long

Best R&B Song

Saturn - SZA

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) - Chris Brown

Best Rap Performance

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal - Doechii

Best Melodic Rap Performance

3:AM - Rapsody feat Erykah Badu

Best Country Solo Performance

It Takes a Woman - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter - Beyonce

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II MOST WANTED - Beyonce feat Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Dune: Part Two

Best Song Written for Visual Media

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul - Tank and The Bangas

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration - Jimmy Carter

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein

Best Music Video

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

LOS ANGELES TIMES | BILLBOARD