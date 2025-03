Jackson Wang Bicara Soal Batasan Diri Lewat Lagu GBAD

Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

But gotta be a d*ck sometimes



For me

One for the love

Second to the trust

Three to the principle and that is us

Ay

You call them facts but they don’t line up

Taste like cohiba without a clean puff



Done this done that for love as a favor

It’s never enough cause they got used to the flavor

The puzzle came with many layers too many players

When shit goes down they still want you to be their savior



Became the pick and roll for them to get away

Fancy moves with the fade away uh

They reaching when the ref looks away

gotta keep myself in check am I okay?



I still believe in trust over a thousand times

But fuck your coin with yeses on both sides

Insane

when they still blame me cause I slide

I guess that’s when we gotta be a d*ck sometimes



Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

But gotta be a d*ck sometimes

Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

But gotta be a d*ck sometimes



Life is great when peace comes to your heart

A ride to find a place for your soul to park

But now it’s hard the game got no room for art

Watch the line cause the players can’t tell black white apart

Spent time for talks hope the shit would blend

I even tried to change myself to another man

Mm

Things never land according to the plan

Devils never want to understand…



Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

Life is great

Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes

You only live once

But gotta be a…



Laaaaa, La laaaa

Laaa Laaaaaa

Laa Laaaa

Laaaaa, La laaaa

Laaa Laaaaaa

Laa Laaaa



Just gotta be a d*ck sometimes