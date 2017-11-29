Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Logo Tempo
Teroka
Puisi 'Apa-apa yang Kau Sebut Rumah' Rifdal Ais Annafis dan 'Silampukau' Aldy Bakal Adu Peran dengan Song Hye Kyo, Ini 5 Film yang Dibintangi Jeon Yeo Been 6 Drama Korea Ini Angkat Kisah di Balik Layar Dunia Hiburan 5 Rekomendasi Film Chicco Kurniawan, Pemain Film 1 Kakak 7 Ponakan
Seni

Nominasi Grammy Awards 2017 Didominasi Afro-Amerika

Nominasi Grammy Award kali ini mencuri perhatian karena didominasi oleh musikus berketurunan Afro-Amerika

29 November 2017 | 11.57 WIB

Image of Tempo
Perbesar
Penampilan Bruno Mars dalam Grammy Awards 2017 di Los Angeles, California, 12 Februari 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Nominasi Grammy Awards 2018 telah diumumkan pada Selasa, 28 November 2017. Nominasinya mencuri perhatian karena didominasi oleh musikus berketurunan Afro-Amerika.

Rapper kulit hitam, Jay Z sukses meraih nominasi terbanyak. Suami Beyonce ini mengumpulkan delapan nominasi Grammy Awards 2018 lewat album "4:44". Perolehan nominasi Jay Z disusul oleh sesama rapper kulit hitam, Kendrick Lamar. Album "DAMN" milik Kendrick Lamar mengumpulkan tujuh nominasi.

Kategori utama Record of the Year pun turut didominasi. Jay Z dan Kendrick Lamar harus bersaing dengan rapper kulit hitam lain, Childish Gambino. Kemudian penyanyi keturunan Puerto Rico, Bruno Mars serta Luis Fonsi ikut meramaikan kategori tersebut.

Baca juga:

Pemenang Grammy Awards 2018 akan diumumkan pada 28 Januari mendatang di Madison Square Garden, New York, Amerika Serikat. Berikut daftar nominasinya:

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” — Lorde

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd and Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay

“Lust for Life” — Lana Del Rey

“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons

“Rainbow” — Kesha

“Joanne” — Lady Gaga

“÷” — Ed Sheeran

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Migration” — Bonobo

“3-D the Catalogue” — Kraftwerk

“Mura Masa” — Mura Masa

“A Moment Apart” — Odesza

“What Now” — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

“Everything Now” — Arcade Fire

“Humanz” — Gorillaz

“American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem

“Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty

“Sleep Well Beast” — The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Free 6lack” — 6lack

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

“American Teen” — Khalid

“CTRL” — SZA

“Starboy” — The Weeknd

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Album

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Culture” — Migos

“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody

“Flower Boy” — Tyler, the Creator

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall (Miranda Lambert)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“The Journey” — The Baylor Project

“A Social Call” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Bad Ass and Blind” — Raul Midón

“Porter Plays Porter” — Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King

“Dreams and Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Uptown, Downtown” — Bill Charlap Trio

“Rebirth” — Billy Childs

“Project Freedom” — Joey DeFrancesco and the People

“Open Book” — Fred Hersch

“The Dreamer Is the Dream” — Chris Potter

Best Latin Pop Album

“Lo Único Constante” — Alex Cuba

“Mis Planes Son Amarte” — Juanes

“Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017” — La Santa Cecilia

“Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)” — Natalia Lafourcade

“El Dorado” — Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“Ayo” — Bomba Estéreo

“Pa’ Fuera” — C4 Trío and Desorden Público

“Salvavidas de Hielo” — Jorge Drexler

“El Paradise” — Los Amigos Invisibles

“Residente” — Residente

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes


TABLOIDBINTANG.COM

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Tabloid Bintang

Tabloid Bintang

Edisi 12 Januari 2025

Akhirnya Mendunia

Akhirnya Mendunia

Jokowi dalam Liga Korupsi DuniaKado Akhir Tahun untuk Jokowi: Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024Alasan OCCRP Menobatkan Jokowi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024Perang Narasi Definisi Korupsi Setelah Jokowi Jadi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024OCCRP Mendapat Ancaman Bom Setelah Merilis Jokowi Finalis Tokoh Korup 2024

PODCAST REKOMENDASI TEMPO

  • Podcast Terkait
  • Podcast Terbaru
seni

Puisi 'Apa-apa yang Kau Sebut Rumah' Rifdal Ais Annafis dan 'Silampukau' Aldy

J-Hope BTS Beri Bocoran Album Barunya untuk Tahun Ini

Konser Boney M di Jakarta, Penonton: Ingat Kenangan Masa SD

Lagu-lagu yang Dibawakan Boney M saat Konser di Jakarta

buku

Seni yang Menerangi Lubang Hitam Hak Asasi Manusia

Dari Hardikan Mullah sampai Jilbab Mesir

Bebas Gender, UU Perkawinan Sejenis Australia

RUU Penyiaran Diminta Segera Selesai Tahun Ini

arsitektur

Milenial (Tak) Butuh Hunian

obituari

Tony Ardie, dari HMI ke Balik Jeruji

film

Film The Six Triple Eight, Batalion Perempuan Pengantar Surat di Perang Dunia II

Bakal Adu Peran dengan Song Hye Kyo, Ini 5 Film yang Dibintangi Jeon Yeo Been

6 Drama Korea Ini Angkat Kisah di Balik Layar Dunia Hiburan

5 Rekomendasi Film Chicco Kurniawan, Pemain Film 1 Kakak 7 Ponakan

sosok

Isu Perempuan di Pentas Hiphop Rapper Yacko

Profil Nasaruddin Umar, Calon Menteri dalam Kabinet Prabowo - Gibran

Mengenang KH Zainuddin MZ yang Berpulang 13 Tahun Lalu, Sosok Dai yang Pernah Terjun Politik

9 Tokoh Islam di Bidang Filsafat Beserta Pemikirannya

Lihat Indeks Artikel
Image of Tempo

Baca berita dengan sedikit iklan, klik di sini

Image of Tempo
>
Logo Tempo
Unduh aplikasi Tempo
download tempo from appstoredownload tempo from playstore
Ikuti Media Sosial Kami
Tentang KamiPedoman Penggunaan Konten Terhadap AIKetentuan LayananBeriklanPedoman Media SiberKode Etik dan Pedoman Jurnalistik
© 2024 Tempo - Hak Cipta Dilindungi Hukum
Beranda Harian Mingguan Tempo Plus