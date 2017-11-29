Nominasi Grammy Awards 2017 Didominasi Afro-Amerika

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -Nominasi Grammy Awards 2018 telah diumumkan pada Selasa, 28 November 2017. Nominasinya mencuri perhatian karena didominasi oleh musikus berketurunan Afro-Amerika.



Rapper kulit hitam, Jay Z sukses meraih nominasi terbanyak. Suami Beyonce ini mengumpulkan delapan nominasi Grammy Awards 2018 lewat album "4:44". Perolehan nominasi Jay Z disusul oleh sesama rapper kulit hitam, Kendrick Lamar. Album "DAMN" milik Kendrick Lamar mengumpulkan tujuh nominasi.



Kategori utama Record of the Year pun turut didominasi. Jay Z dan Kendrick Lamar harus bersaing dengan rapper kulit hitam lain, Childish Gambino. Kemudian penyanyi keturunan Puerto Rico, Bruno Mars serta Luis Fonsi ikut meramaikan kategori tersebut.



Pemenang Grammy Awards 2018 akan diumumkan pada 28 Januari mendatang di Madison Square Garden, New York, Amerika Serikat. Berikut daftar nominasinya:



Record of the Year



“Redbone” — Childish Gambino



“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber



“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z



“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar



“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars



Album of the Year



“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino



“4:44” — Jay-Z



“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar



“Melodrama” — Lorde



“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars



Song of the Year



“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)



“4:44” — Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson (Jay-Z)



“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels and Justin Drew Tranter (Julia Michaels)



“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson (Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid)



“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)



Best New Artist



Alessia Cara



Khalid



Lil Uzi Vert



Julia Michaels



SZA



Best Pop Solo Performance



“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson



“Praying” — Kesha



“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga



“What About Us” — Pink



“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers and Coldplay



“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber



“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons



“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man



“Stay” — Zedd and Alessia Cara



Best Pop Vocal Album



“Kaleidoscope EP” — Coldplay



“Lust for Life” — Lana Del Rey



“Evolve” — Imagine Dragons



“Rainbow” — Kesha



“Joanne” — Lady Gaga



“÷” — Ed Sheeran



Best Dance/Electronic Album



“Migration” — Bonobo



“3-D the Catalogue” — Kraftwerk



“Mura Masa” — Mura Masa



“A Moment Apart” — Odesza



“What Now” — Sylvan Esso



Best Rock Performance



“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen



“The Promise” — Chris Cornell



“Run” — Foo Fighters



“No Good” — Kaleo



“Go to War” — Nothing More



Best Alternative Music Album



“Everything Now” — Arcade Fire



“Humanz” — Gorillaz



“American Dream” — LCD Soundsystem



“Pure Comedy” — Father John Misty



“Sleep Well Beast” — The National



Best Urban Contemporary Album



“Free 6lack” — 6lack



“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino



“American Teen” — Khalid



“CTRL” — SZA



“Starboy” — The Weeknd



Best Rap Performance



“Bounce Back” — Big Sean



“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B



“4:44” — Jay-Z



“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar



“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert



Best Rap Album



“4:44” — Jay-Z



“DAMN.” — Kendrick Lamar



“Culture” — Migos



“Laila’s Wisdom” — Rapsody



“Flower Boy” — Tyler, the Creator



Best Country Solo Performance



“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt



“Losing You” — Alison Krauss



“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert



“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris



“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton



Best Country Song



“Better Man” — Taylor Swift (Little Big Town)



“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne (Sam Hunt)



“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)



“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach (Midland)



“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall (Miranda Lambert)



Best Jazz Vocal Album



“The Journey” — The Baylor Project



“A Social Call” — Jazzmeia Horn



“Bad Ass and Blind” — Raul Midón



“Porter Plays Porter” — Randy Porter Trio with Nancy King



“Dreams and Daggers” — Cécile McLorin Salvant



Best Jazz Instrumental Album



“Uptown, Downtown” — Bill Charlap Trio



“Rebirth” — Billy Childs



“Project Freedom” — Joey DeFrancesco and the People



“Open Book” — Fred Hersch



“The Dreamer Is the Dream” — Chris Potter



Best Latin Pop Album



“Lo Único Constante” — Alex Cuba



“Mis Planes Son Amarte” — Juanes



“Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017” — La Santa Cecilia



“Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)” — Natalia Lafourcade



“El Dorado” — Shakira



Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album



“Ayo” — Bomba Estéreo



“Pa’ Fuera” — C4 Trío and Desorden Público



“Salvavidas de Hielo” — Jorge Drexler



“El Paradise” — Los Amigos Invisibles



“Residente” — Residente



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Calvin Harris



Greg Kurstin



Blake Mills



No I.D.



The Stereotypes





